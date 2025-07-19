ModernGhana logo
Bryan Acheampong's 'shut up' order to Chairman Wontumi was't right, let's condemn it – Alhaji Masawudu

  Sat, 19 Jul 2025
Third National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Osman Masawudu, has issued a stern rebuke of recent remarks allegedly made by party stalwart and flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, to Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Reports emerging from a recent council meeting claim that the Abetifi lawmaker told Chairman Wontumi to “shut up” — a remark he allegedly justified by referencing a past occasion where he purportedly secured Wontumi's release from EOCO custody.

Speaking during a special outdoor edition of Epa Hoa Daben on Happy 98.9FM, Alhaji Masawudu expressed concern over the disrespectful nature of the exchange and questioned the appropriateness of Dr. Acheampong’s words.

“‘If he had yelled at him, I would not have found it an issue, but to tell your fellow council member to shut up because you bailed him is not right,’” Alhaji Masawudu stated.

While acknowledging Dr. Acheampong’s generous personality and his longstanding support for individuals within and beyond the party, the NPP Vice Chairman insisted that such conduct tarnishes the party’s image and undermines the values of mutual respect and unity.

He stressed the need for the NPP to uphold civility and decorum, especially among senior members, adding that such confrontations set a dangerous precedent.

“‘Let us condemn what must be condemned and not encourage such actions,’” Alhaji Masawudu declared, urging party members to rise above personal egos and remain focused on unity as the NPP prepares for the challenges ahead.

