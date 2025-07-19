Nyaho-Tamakloe no longer an NPP member – Alhaji Osman

In a revelation likely to trigger intense debate within Ghana’s political space, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has boldly declared that Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of the founding figures of the party, is no longer a member of the NPP.

“He cannot be considered a member of the NPP anymore,” Alhaji Osman stated during a live interview with Bismark Brown on Epa Ho A Daben on Happy 98.9 FM, which aired from the University of Ghana campus.

According to Alhaji Osman, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe’s recent conduct and persistent criticism of the party demonstrate that he has strayed from the ideals and vision the NPP stands for. While he stopped short of citing any formal expulsion, his comments strongly implied an ideological and moral departure from the party by the former diplomat and statesman.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, well known for his no-holds-barred commentary on both national politics and internal party affairs, has increasingly taken a hard stance against the NPP’s leadership, often accusing it of straying from its democratic roots. His vocal criticism of party policies and decisions has, over time, drawn both praise and condemnation from party insiders.

Although Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has not yet publicly responded to Alhaji Osman’s declaration, political observers believe the statement could represent more than a personal rift — it could signal a growing fracture within the NPP between its current leadership and veteran members who feel sidelined.

The fallout from Alhaji Osman’s remarks could intensify internal tensions within the party, especially as it prepares to regroup ahead of the 2028 general elections. Many are watching to see whether this marks a symbolic split or the start of broader realignments within the party’s power structure.

For now, the silence from Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe only deepens the intrigue, while the NPP’s rank-and-file brace for what could be another wave of internal controversy.