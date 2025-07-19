ModernGhana logo
18 African Americans trace their root to Dormaa after DNA test

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD Dormaa East District
SAT, 19 JUL 2025

A group of eighteen African Americans 13 women and five men, who have traced their ancestry to Ghana’s Bono Region through DNA testing, paid a historic visit to the Dormaa Traditional Council on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The symbolic homecoming was held at the Abanpredease Palace and marked a deeply emotional reconnection with their ancestral roots.

The delegation’s visit was more than ceremonial; it served as an opportunity for the group to rediscover their cultural heritage, engage in meaningful dialogue, and explore potential development collaborations with the Dormaa community. Their reception was made possible through the warm facilitation of the Dormaa Aduana Twafuohemaa, Nana Pokua Gyamiah, affectionately known as Samforce.

The welcome ceremony was rich in culture and color, featuring traditional regalia, drumming, dancing, and indigenous songs that reflected the dignity and depth of Dormaa’s heritage.

During the gathering, the group’s leader, Dr. Vicky Aultmon, delivered a heartfelt message that captured the emotional and historical significance of the visit.

“This journey has been long, spanning continents and centuries; however, today we stand firmly rooted in the soil of our ancestors. We feel their presence in the wind, in the music, and in the strength of your words. What was once broken is being restored,” she said.

Dr. Aultmon also stressed that their mission extends beyond heritage tourism. She noted that the group is determined to build bridges between communities by contributing their expertise and resources toward sustainable development.

Representing Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II at the ceremony, Barima Oppong Kyeremeh Buabasa, the Gyasihene of Dormaa Traditional Area, formally welcomed the visitors and conferred traditional Ghanaian names on them, based on their birth dates and backgrounds. The naming ceremony symbolized not just their return, but their reintegration into the Dormaa lineage.

Barima Buabasa also spoke on the need to prioritize education and industrialization to transform the socio-economic fortunes of the Dormaa area, emphasizing that development partnerships rooted in cultural solidarity can yield long-lasting benefits.

Prior to their palace visit, Dr. Aultmon and her delegation toured the historic Dormaa Presby Primary School, one of the oldest educational institutions in the region. The group pledged to provide educational supplies, which will be delivered upon the arrival of their shipment.

The visit marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen bonds between African Americans and their ancestral communities in Ghana, offering a powerful reminder of the resilience of cultural identity and the enduring ties of heritage.

