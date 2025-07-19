Swedru Market Women hail Mahama for fulfilling his promise to establish 24-hour economy market

Market women at the Agona Swedru Central Market have praised President John Dramani Mahama for honoring his promise to construct an ultra-modern market facility in the area—an initiative they believe will stimulate economic growth and improve livelihoods.

Madam Esther Sakyi, Assembly Member for the Swedru Central Market in the Agona West Municipal Assembly, conveyed the traders’ collective appreciation for the NDC government's commitment to enhancing trade infrastructure.

"The Assembly Member commended President John Dramani Mahama led NDC Government for fulfilling its campaign message to construct ultra-modern market center at Agona Swedru to boost local economy."

According to Madam Sakyi, the market women see the upcoming project as a major opportunity to expand their businesses and attract more customers.

"We wholeheartedly welcome this great opportunity that would enable us expand our businesses with open arms. We will continue to be grateful to President Mahama and appreciate his loving heart for Agona Swedru Central Market."

She disclosed that consultations had already taken place involving the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Eric Gyamfi, and other key stakeholders, raising hopes that construction would commence soon.

"We are hopeful that work on the market will soon commence because series of meetings had been held with Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Eric Gyamfi and other stakeholders."

However, Madam Sakyi voiced concerns over the current registration process for traders, noting the exclusion of long-time market vendors from decision-making.

"However, our major concern is the way and manner registration of traders is being done without our involvement. The fear is that those of us who have been plying our trade in the market for decades maybe sidelined when the market is completed."

She emphasized that the new market would likely attract buyers and sellers from across the region, further enhancing commerce in the municipality.

She also pointed to ongoing challenges, particularly the conversion of the main lorry station into a makeshift marketplace, which she said is hurting business for traders inside the designated market space.

"I want to appeal to our Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey and the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Eric Gyamfi Odoom to take drastic measures to solve this challenges facing us.

"If this people are allowed to continue to sell their goods at the main station, am afraid the ultra-modern 24-hour economy market when completed would not served the purpose of which it was constructed."

Meanwhile, the Overall Queen Mother of the Swedru Central Market, Madam Comfort Adams, stressed the importance of involving market queens in the registration process to ensure fairness and proper identification of eligible traders.

"He noted that the market queens were in the best position point out members who ought to be given a slot before others could be considered as beneficiaries."