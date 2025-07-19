Four Years of Grace: Sibi celebrates prophetess who brought life through water

In the heart of Sibi, a remote community in Ghana’s Oti Region, hope once ran dry—literally. For years, residents struggled daily to access safe drinking water, often sharing stagnant streams and ponds with livestock. But on February 22, 2022, that long season of hardship gave way to a new dawn. The community woke to the sound of water flowing freely from a mechanized borehole—gifted by a renowned woman of God, Prophetess Ruth Natie.

A servant of God and a beacon of compassion, Prophetess Ruth Natie leads the Mount Zion Holy City Church International and is the founder of the Ruth Natie Foundation. With a heart for the vulnerable and a mission rooted in faith, she has invested her life and resources into transforming communities—providing clean water, supporting education, and offering hope where despair once reigned.

The intervention in Sibi, carried out under the “Jesus Christ Living Water Project,” was more than a philanthropic gesture—it was a divine lifeline. Guided by the biblical wisdom of James 3:13, which urges believers to prove their understanding of God’s ways through honourable lives and humble service, Prophetess Natie turned scripture into action.

Today, nearly four years on, the borehole remains the only reliable source of potable water in the community. It continues to serve a growing population of over 18,000 people, standing as both a symbol of resilience and a reminder of one woman’s unwavering faith and compassion.

A recent Joy News documentary marking World Water Day spotlighted the urgent need for additional support. As Sibi’s needs evolve, stakeholders are being called upon to build on the foundation laid by the Prophetess—to ensure no child drinks from a contaminated stream and no woman walks miles for a single bucket of water.

As the people of Sibi reflect on this transformative chapter in their history, their hearts overflow with gratitude. They remember the day their lives changed, not with fanfare or fortune, but with the quiet arrival of clean water—and the love of a woman who answered God’s call to serve.

They continue to lift their eyes to the hills, in hope and in prayer, believing that as God sent them a saviour once, more help will surely come.

And in the silence of every sip, the legacy of Prophetess Ruth Natie flows on.