Electing NPP flagbearer early rushed, too far-fetched – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has sharply criticised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) plan to hold its presidential primary in January 2026, describing the move as poorly conceived and unnecessarily hasty.

“I think that the whole concept of trying to get the flagbearer elected by the end of the year or early January next year, I think it is just too far-fetched,” Cudjoe remarked during an interview on Channel One TV on Saturday, January 19.

Cudjoe questioned the urgency behind the party’s decision, implying that it appears to be driven more by desperation than strategic planning.

“I don't know why the rush because it is as though you are in a rush to come back to power,” he said.

He was even more scathing about what he described as the party’s disorganised internal processes, suggesting the decision reflects a broader lack of coherence and foresight within the NPP’s ranks.

“I feel that the whole thing is rushed. There seems to be no head or tail in the whole organisation of NPP. I don’t know how something like that could come up. I don’t know who dreamt about something like that,” Cudjoe said.

The IMANI Africa boss warned that speeding through such a critical process could weaken the party’s internal democratic structures and potentially undermine the credibility of the eventual candidate.

He advised the NPP to take a more deliberate approach, allowing sufficient time to organise inclusive, transparent and properly structured primaries.

Cudjoe’s comments add to the growing concerns among political watchers and analysts who believe that the NPP must prioritise party cohesion and long-term planning over short-term political expediency if it hopes to recover from its 2024 electoral defeat.