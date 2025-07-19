ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

European diplomats urge Iran's foreign minister to push for a nuclear deal

By RFI
Iran Eraldo Peres / AP
SAT, 19 JUL 2025
© Eraldo Peres / AP

French diplomats have added their weight to European efforts to convince Iranian authorities of the need to make progress on talks to moderate the country's nuclear programme.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was told Europe would reactivate UN sanctions if Tehran does not make progress on a deal by the end of August.

A "snapback" mechanism – which allows for the reimposition of all international sanctions against Iran – could be deployed, said the French Foreign Ministry.

"It could be used In the absence of concrete progress towards a deal on the nuclear programme by the end of the summer," said a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"Pressure is being applied to convince Iran of the urgency of returning to the diplomatic path without delay, in order to reach a robust, verifiable, and durable agreement on Iran's nuclear programme." the spokesperson added.

The state of Iran's nuclear programme has come under intense scrutiny since Israeli and US strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities in June.

 A clause in Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement says UN sanctions against Tehran can come back if the country fails to comply with the terms of the deal.

European diplomats want to make headway during the summer as the agreement is due to expire in October.

Rounds of negotiations

Since April, Iranian and American officials have held several rounds of negotiations through Omani mediators. On 13 June, Israel launched an attack on Iran. American forces also carried out  strikes on Iran.

Since the end of the hostilities on 24 June, both Iran and the US have signalled that they are willing to return to the negotiating able.

However, a sticking point remains. Tehran says it will not renounce its right to the peaceful use of nuclear power.

The American administration is opposed to Iran possessing the means to build a nuclear bomb.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 hours ago

GNACOPS Director rejects GES attempt to regulate PTAs, citing legal overreach GNACOPS Director rejects GES attempt to regulate PTAs, citing legal overreach

15 hours ago

Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake Kill It insecticide spray Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake 'Kill It' insecticide spray

15 hours ago

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Health Minister begins clearing salary arrears for 321 Pharmacist House Officers

16 hours ago

Mahama orders dissolution of national cathedral board and secretariat after damning audit findings Mahama orders dissolution of national cathedral board and secretariat after damn...

16 hours ago

National Cathedral audit uncovers GHS 4.9million payment discrepancy involving Adjaye’s firm National Cathedral audit uncovers GHS 4.9million payment discrepancy involving A...

16 hours ago

Finance minister to present 2025 mid-year budget review on July 24 — Mahama Ayariga Finance minister to present 2025 mid-year budget review on July 24 — Mahama Ayar...

16 hours ago

President Mahama orders forensic audit into national cathedral Project over financial irregularities President Mahama orders forensic audit into national cathedral Project over fina...

18 hours ago

State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Reuters EU hits Russia with sweeping new sanctions over Ukraine war

18 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Agona West and a member of the Education Committee, Ernestina Ofori Dangbey Teenage pregnancy: ‘Allow the young girls to grow’ — Agona West MP appeals to ‘b...

18 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NDC met ‘sick’ hospitals with malfunctioning medical equipment — Akandoh

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line