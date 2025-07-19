Let the Fire Boom: A Warning to the Powers That Be

There are systems within systems on this Earth.

Not all that governs the world is visible, and not all that is visible governs the world.

To the governments, authorities, and so-called elites across the globe. who sit at the apex of societal structures, claiming dominion over lands, resources, and people—hear this clearly: you are not the only system at play. You are simply one among many. And while you may have secured positions through political machinery, inherited wealth, or engineered influence, you must understand the deeper reality: power does not ultimately belong to you.

The Earth is not a closed laboratory for political manipulation. It is a multidimensional battleground of spiritual, cultural, ancestral, natural, and energetic systems—some ancient, some suppressed, some rising once again.

Your institutions may have names—parliament, congress, courts, ministries.

Your titles may be impressive—President, Chief Justice, Minister, CEO.

But it is funny to think that; these make you the custodian of ultimate truth or power.

What you call progress has often been the crushing of sacred wisdom.

What you call governance has often been the enforcement of fear and control.

What you call civilization has often been the silencing of spirit and soul.

Let it be known: it is like you’re waging war against opposing systems but I want you to know is not just political—it is spiritual. And those other systems you ignore, demonize, or suppress—be they indigenous knowledge, divine justice, cosmic laws, ancestral alignments, or awakened citizens—are not powerless. They are rising. And they will not be silenced forever.

You fear rebellion from below, but your greatest threat is coming from above—from the invisible order you cannot see, from the universal law you cannot bribe, and from the hand of divine correction that will soon move in ways no institution can contain.

For too long, your policies have favored corruption and enslaved the masses with false promises.

Your educational systems have raised obedient workers, not wise humans.

Your economic frameworks have birthed debt, dependency, and despair.

Your justice systems have become tools of the rich.

Your media has hypnotized the world into false narratives.

And your leadership has become intoxicated with control.

But hear this: A great crash is coming.

A crash of systems.

A collapse of false hierarchies.

A crumbling of every throne built on manipulation.

This crash will not be repaired by stimulus packages, media spins, or emergency summits.

It will be a cleansing. A divine reckoning. A reset not made by your hands.

So if you belong to one system and consistently go against the others, know this:

The fire you keep provoking will soon boom, and when it does—it will consume the lies, the masks, the arrogance, and the legacy of those who stood against truth.

Let it be clear—this is not a call for chaos, but a cry for alignment.

The Earth is realigning. The people are awakening.

And the true Owner of Power—not man, not empire, not system—will soon reclaim what is His.

You have a choice.

Humble yourselves.

Break the cycle.

Restore justice.

Honor truth.

Or prepare to be remembered as those who helped trigger the greatest crash in human history.

Let the fire boom—if that is what it takes to birth the new.

By Eric Paddy Boso