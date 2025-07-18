ModernGhana logo
Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake 'Kill It' insecticide spray

By Esther Ackom II Contributor
FRI, 18 JUL 2025

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the manufacture and distribution of fake "Kill It" insecticide spray, a popular product manufactured by Miswa Chemicals Limited.

According to DSP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police, the suspects, 30-year-old Charity Bokye and 60-year-old Jacob Abekah, were picked up following a tip-off from Madam Abigail Del, a representative of Miswa Chemicals.

Madam Abigail had alerted authorities after discovering that counterfeit versions of the company’s flagship product were being circulated on the market.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fake insecticide sprays were smuggled into Ghana from Nigeria and were being deceptively sold as original Miswa products.

Acting on the tip-off, the police conducted an operation that led to the seizure of 40 boxes of the counterfeit insecticide.

“This operation reflects our commitment to cracking down on illegal activities that endanger public safety and harm legitimate businesses,” DSP Ahianyo said.

Madam Abigail expressed serious concern over the damage the counterfeit products could cause to consumer trust and brand reputation. She urged the public to exercise vigilance when purchasing insecticide sprays and other household chemicals.

The police have called on members of the public to assist with any information that may lead to further arrests. The operation forms part of a wider crackdown on counterfeit goods in the region aimed at protecting consumers and supporting genuine local businesses.

Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake 'Kill It' insecticide spray

