National Cathedral project cost Ghana $97 million so far — Kwakye Ofosu

The National Cathedral project has so far cost Ghana a whopping $97 million, according to an update from the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

He explained that the amount comprises total payments, commitments, and outstanding liabilities owed to the contractor, despite the project stalling since 2023.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu made these revelations during a press briefing at the Jubilee House on Friday, July 18, where he addressed concerns about the financial burden the project has placed on the state.

“Contrary to the widely held view that total payments and commitments to the National Cathedral project amount to $58 million so far, there is actually an additional outstanding payment of $39 million due the contractor,” he said.

He also disclosed that more than GHS38 million in mobile money donations made towards the cathedral remain unreconciled due to failed transfers and missing records.

The minister announced that President John Dramani Mahama has dissolved the National Cathedral Secretariat effective May 1, 2025, and directed the Attorney General to take legal steps to dissolve the Board of Trustees as part of measures to halt further losses.

“Government has commissioned Auditor-General to conduct forensic audit into National Cathedral Project, as Deloitte review didn’t cover full operations,” added the minister.