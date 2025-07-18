ModernGhana logo
Teenage pregnancy: ‘Allow the young girls to grow’ — Agona West MP appeals to ‘big men’

FRI, 18 JUL 2025
Member of Parliament for Agona West and a member of the Education Committee, Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, has urged Ghanaian men to refrain from having sexual relationships with teenage girls.

She also encouraged young girls to concentrate on their education and pursue their aspirations to help build a better future for themselves and the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, July 18, the Agona West NDC lawmaker shared a personal encounter during her 2024 election campaign where a young girl became pregnant after being involved with an older man.

“I would like to use this opportunity to advise our big men out there to allow our little girls to grow and further their education so that they will become responsible people in future to help Mother Ghana,” she said.

Madam Ofori Dangbey pointed out that the rising teenage pregnancy rates in rural communities are partly due to period poverty, which drives some girls into relationships with men for financial support.

“I realised she became pregnant because she couldn’t afford to buy sanitary pads. Per her story, she was advised by friends to get a boyfriend who would provide everything for her. That was how she ended up pregnant and dropping out of school,” she recounted.

She commended President John Dramani Mahama for introducing the “one girl, one sanitary pad” policy, noting it could help reduce teenage pregnancies.

“I was so glad when I heard His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in one of his policies mention ‘one girl, one sanitary pad,’ because I believe this will go a long way to help our youth curb the teenage pregnancy situation in our country,” she added.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

