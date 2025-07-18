Marigold Foundation organizes health screening for residents of Agona Swedru

More than 800 residents of Dwenho, a suburb of Agona Swedru, have benefitted from a free medical screening exercise organized by the Marigold Foundation.

The outreach, which targeted both young and elderly residents, aimed to improve community health and raise awareness about common illnesses.

As part of the initiative, the Foundation covered the full cost of medications prescribed during the screening, ensuring that beneficiaries received treatment at no charge. Residents were screened for a range of conditions, including blood pressure, hepatitis B, diabetes, glaucoma, malaria, typhoid, and other ailments.

Speaking to the media, Chief Executive Officer of the Marigold Foundation, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, emphasized the importance of regular health checks and explained that the exercise was part of the Foundation’s broader mission to deliver accessible healthcare services, particularly in underserved districts such as Agona, Gomoa, and Awutu Senya West.

“Our health is our wealth,” she said. “Without good health, it is nearly impossible to work and earn a living. That’s why we are urging everyone to prioritize their health.”

Mrs. Assan, who is also a former Central Regional Minister, expressed concern about the general lack of attention to health among many Ghanaians, stating that many people live with preventable diseases because they fail to seek medical attention early.

She also revealed that the Foundation’s work has received support from partners, including the Rotary Club of Texas, USA, and several Ghana-based organizations that provide funding and logistics support to help extend free healthcare services to remote areas.

Mrs. Assan praised Daniel Kojo Kratiah, the Assemblyman for the Dwenho Electoral Area, for his dedication and advocacy, which influenced the Foundation’s decision to bring the screening program to the area.

She urged individuals and institutions, especially those with resources, to support similar initiatives aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged and vulnerable people in society.

Beyond healthcare, Mrs. Assan noted that the Foundation is also engaged in supporting education, sanitation, and the provision of mechanized boreholes for safe drinking water in communities across Agona West and beyond.

Agona West Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Jocelyn Maame Esi Darkwa, lauded the Foundation’s efforts and described the outreach as a vital intervention. She expressed hope that the initiative would not be a one-time event but a continuous effort to address healthcare needs in the area.

Dr. Darkwa encouraged residents across the municipality to prioritize their health by regularly checking their blood pressure, sugar levels, and screening for other common illnesses to reduce the rate of sudden sicknesses and complications.

Assemblyman Daniel Kratiah expressed his deep appreciation to the Foundation, noting that the screening exercise was timely given Dwenho’s proximity to the busy market area. He also cautioned residents against indiscriminate waste disposal and urged them to maintain a clean environment.

He appealed to other NGOs, banks, and corporate institutions to emulate the Marigold Foundation’s example and support health-related outreach programs in communities that lack access to basic medical services.