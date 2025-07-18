Ending the Respite of the Devils Through New Pardon Powers in Every Country

The word 'respite' is often misunderstood, but understanding it has limits will help you understand why evils exist on earth and how to minimize such evils. Of course titles can sometimes be misleading, so my general focus is against bigger to biggest d[oers of]evils, at least in regards to punishment. I still believe in some levels of tolerance to stupid choices, which are technically devilish. In regards to pardons, all or most countries reserved it for the president or king, the executive branch. So the universalist called Jarga loves the whole world more than Jesus, Muhammad, Abraham, Trump, Barrow, Tinubu, etc to dare say in every country? Ok, maybe I am joking or challenging the spirits of the living and the dead to join me to ask God for a worldwide victory of good over evil. I was the spirit that wrote to God: you can give the devils respite, but please not at my expense... So God keeps on asking me what to do or say, if I care about myself, the children, or victims in general. So help me Lord far beyond words, but with enormous worldwide achievements.

The Needed New Limited Pardon Powers: The primary purpose of Pardons is to re-write Judicial miscarriages, including bad laws and over punishments. Most countries enshrined it in their constitutions and gave the executive unlimited pardon powers. So a new law/act that can ascend up to constitution level to give lawmakers limited pardon powers is overdue. You can call it the Jarga act or the anti lying and cruelty act. My point is the primary motive of my writings is to curtail lying and cruelty, especially by the executive and questionable judiciary.

Imagine every lawmaker having the ability to nominate one to three individuals or groups, every year, for potential pardons by the legislative branch, not just the executive. The law can limit the argument points to 3 to 10 pages as an example. Some countries can demand 50%, 60%, or even 70% of lawmakers must agree to effectuate the pardons. I certainly recommend only about 50% to pass. Real life examples: Mr. Bob Mernandes is a democrat in the u.s and in trouble with the law. Most of his own party members will less likely nominate him for such pardons, let alone to have enough democrats to vote pro-pardon on financial corruption charges. Contrast that to someone who leaks the Epstein files and we happen to learn far more than we are speculating. We all know president Trump is less likely to pardon such a person, nor will Vance or many Republicans if they happen to win the next elections. Since the act is temporarily called anti-lying and cruelty, the potential leaker must first ascertain s/he can convince the lawmakers and the general public that some intolerable lying and/or cruelty is involved.

Again, that particular case or the u.s may not interest you, but your respective country leaders, elite, or trusted officials may be like or worse than Trump. If MBS, Tinubu, Faye, etc is involved in state killing and lying about it; in sex crimes or even wrongs against the very lawmakers, then shame on the lawmakers who wouldn't seek alternative ways to seek 100% truth, protect those who risk their lives for a nation to move closer to 100% truth and kindness... Shame on lawmakers who agree with unlimited pardon powers to the executive, but reject limited pardon powers for themselves and still claim to be 'equal'? They claim the u.s was based on an idea, but life was also based on ideas, and life is bigger and existed before the u.s as a country. So when the Lord of great ideas inspires Jarga or any of you, do not fear to 'exhort the world to truth and kindness...' It is for shameless journalists to murmur or raise doubts, but it is for humble and caring journalists to write editorials and have happy hours on different media platforms to encourage the best of lawmakers towards having the laws, the soonest. Think about countless befitting headings and the countless cases you sometimes bombard us with as power abuse or miscarriage of justice. Imagine how many wrongly convicted journalists can such new laws/powers free in how many countries... Even if the realities in your present partisan voting may be a challenge in 90% of the cases, appreciate where it can help now, in the future, and the new challenge for lawmakers to choose conscience over party dictates.

Confront Their Excuses: Due to the fact that countless lawmakers may not nominate anyone or nominate the same person or group, it may mean reviewing under hundred cases in most countries. Since state wrongs are collective wrongs, even one genuine case per year is worth the efforts for such laws. Yes, some countries may need private voting on such to avoid Trump-like retribution, I think open voting with notes will help. I am not voting for pardon this year, but thinks the judgement is excessive will mean to bring back the case in which year? I mean it will evolve to still deter unnecessary leaking as an example. I believe in necessary and unnecessary leaking. I will not leak plans I deem stupid and who will risk any confrontation with the mighty state of even tiny Gambia. Like no sane one will commit crime in hope for presidential pardon, convincing half or about 50 lawmakers you are right is not an easy task to encourage bad leaking or any crime.

If over one thousand people have access to the Epstein files or xyz classified information, then your lawmakers are less informed compared to many. Why should I leak it, if Americans will not be grateful and God is yet to help sincere Jarga to satisfaction? Why should I leak it if I may become unemployed and poor? Why should I leak it if I may end up in jail for decades or be killed? Well, annually means, I will study the files, check my conscience, and check the laws. No! I saw too much lying or cruelty, so I will leak it by June to run to Russia or xyz. If they catch me, it will be national or worldwide news, and I believe 50 or 100 lawmakers who claim to love women and children will nominate me for pardon. God may send an Angel to protect me from death or give me a beautiful green or pink partner for suggesting the act or xyz? Well, atheists are employed, so such laws may mean more to them than God...

Such a law will make people rethink committing heinous crimes, so the need for leaking will diminish. I often consider such inspirations as God seeding through me, but by when will it grow in each country is the speed of God I wish was much faster. Since I urge patience with humans, then I apply patience with God, except I want God to act a lot faster than Trump and all devils from now on. Forgive whom you will on stupidity, but please confront lying and cruelty with the best of humans.

[Quran Chapter 17]

63. He said, "Begone! Whoever of them follows you—Hell is your reward, an ample reward."

64. "And entice whomever of them you can with your voice, and rally against them your cavalry and your infantry, and share with them in wealth and children, and make promises to them." But Satan promises them nothing but delusion.

65. "As for My devotees, you have no authority over them." Your Lord is an adequate Guardian.

I am sometimes at odds with the Arabs+ on interpreting the Quhr-aahn. I consider ch.17-64 as the most scary or dangerous verse in the Quhr-aahn, but many of the Arabs claimed ch.4:123 as the most scary verse. Luckily the Quhr-aahn is often balanced, so focusing on verse 65 can eliminate at least 50% of the scary nature of 64. Some terrorist organizations or states are vivid in that verse. Verse 64 is essentially saying the Satanists will be powerful, seductive, scary, wealthy, and even capable of having children with us? Their powers may attract us more than the victims and so-called victims of Epstein; they can seduce us with a sweet voice like a pretty girl saying my husband is not here or I am 19, how dare you ask me my age, it is forbidden in the west. The raping man or military of the west+ is indeed scary. So if they say follow the law even against conscience and brutal police are like robots, then great laws matter. Make the laws as conscientious as possible, so that there is no conflict between the laws and conscience. Then create great windows like multiple pardon windows, so that the conscientious can confront the devils in power with minimal risk. Leak by June, nominate by September, pardon by December even before sentencing.

[Quran 4:123] It is not in accordance with your wishes (Muslims), nor in accordance with the wishes of the People of the Scripture (Jews and Christians). Whoever works evil will pay for it, and will not find for himself, besides God, any protector or savior.

Such a nice conscience pointing verse is what many Arabs claim as the most scary verse in the Quhr-aahn. They sadly think God is biasly looking for groups to favor based on largely faith, and bias on even on sins between creatures? He favors us in to faith, give us ch.103, so let us compete on conscience and respecting the checklist of the guided. Life is about choices, not about religion, culture, or countries. If I work to improve U.S, Nigeria, Ghana, etc I will get paid by the atom's weight in this world and/or life after death, plus it may help the Gambia. Another American or British may pick up the idea, argue it in more convincing manners, adapt it, and western following Gambians+ may then say 'it makes sense'. Since the Judges may not oppose such a law, then only the president (executive) may oppose it unless it reaches a threshold beyond veto powers. So helping presidents understand where it may help them do matter. As much as I am at odds with president Trump, I do not think he deserved prison over the alleged crimes he was convicted of in New York. So such a law can rescue Trump or any president who received false charges or extreme judgement where they are guilty of a crime. Few months in prison through a faulty judge, the Republicans or xyz in your country would have nominated him/her to also potentially avert a civil war, terrible tariffs, sanctions, etc to free Brazil, Pakistan, etc. Like presidential pardons can be abused, I cannot guarantee my suggestion cannot be abused. Any power in any branch is abusable, but limiting the numbers per year and demanding transparency versus secret ballot is a gamble smaller than bringing a child on our increasingly questionable earth. May God bless me lot more and bless us through Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.