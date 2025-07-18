Italy Is Financially Ruined

The African Union has decided in September 2025 to bring a new initiative before the world community and demand reparations for what the old colonial masters did to them. A compensation for all the harm done to Africans. This should cover a period of 400 to 500 years, and from 2026 to 2036, the payment should start.

It is anticipated that at the same General Assembly, North African, Middle European, and some Asian countries will take on Italy. The Roman Empire lasted for almost 1000 years, covering countries around the Mediterranean Sea, the Middle of Europe, and parts of Arabia, exploiting their resources and taking locals as slaves working in their lands or as slaves in Italy.

The Mullahs in Iran fear being held financially to account by neighboring countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, parts of India, Syria, and Turkey for the atrocities committed during the two Persian Empires, covering about 600 years.

When Italy, as the successor of the Roman Empire, should have had to pay reparations, they are financially broke. Will the fact that Italy is part of the EU save it from going under?