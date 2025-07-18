ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 18 Jul 2025 Feature Article

Italy Is Financially Ruined

Italy Is Financially Ruined

The African Union has decided in September 2025 to bring a new initiative before the world community and demand reparations for what the old colonial masters did to them. A compensation for all the harm done to Africans. This should cover a period of 400 to 500 years, and from 2026 to 2036, the payment should start.

It is anticipated that at the same General Assembly, North African, Middle European, and some Asian countries will take on Italy. The Roman Empire lasted for almost 1000 years, covering countries around the Mediterranean Sea, the Middle of Europe, and parts of Arabia, exploiting their resources and taking locals as slaves working in their lands or as slaves in Italy.

The Mullahs in Iran fear being held financially to account by neighboring countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, parts of India, Syria, and Turkey for the atrocities committed during the two Persian Empires, covering about 600 years.

When Italy, as the successor of the Roman Empire, should have had to pay reparations, they are financially broke. Will the fact that Italy is part of the EU save it from going under?

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1349)

More

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu So far National Cathedral project cost Ghana $97 million — Kwakye Ofosu

12 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Agona West and a member of the Education Committee, Ernestina Ofori Dangbey Teenage pregnancy: ‘Allow the young girls to grow’ — Agona West MP appeals to ‘b...

12 minutes ago

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health We’re working to employ over 70,000 unemployed health professionals — Health Min...

12 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NDC met ‘sick’ hospitals with malfunctioning medical equipment — Akandoh

12 minutes ago

Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NDC met Agenda 111 with none completed and no secured funding — Health Minister

12 minutes ago

Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NDC government inherited health sector debt of GHS 12.68 billion from NPP — Akan...

12 minutes ago

Mahama Cares will be operationalised once Parliament passes the bill — Health Minister Mahama Cares will be operationalised once Parliament passes the bill — Health Mi...

6 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Dr. George Amoh Conflict prevention a shared duty – Peace Council Executive to Ghanaians

6 hours ago

19 senior police officers promoted, decorated 19 senior police officers promoted, decorated

6 hours ago

Signals Bureau scandal: Drama as accused businesswoman fires lawyer Atta Akyea in open court Signals Bureau scandal: Drama as accused businesswoman fires lawyer Atta Akyea i...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line