NPP Final Decision: Why Kennedy Agyapong Must Embrace Party Unity

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its next chapter, all aspirants in the flagbearer race must accept the party’s final decision with grace and maturity. The 2028 general election is not an automatic rebound from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It will require strategic unity, visionary leadership and disciplined execution. If Kennedy Agyapong is not selected, he must respect the outcome and recognize that leadership is time-bound. If it’s not your season, it’s not your seat.

A Good Face And Positive Demeanor Matter in National Leadership.

Substance and integrity are central to leadership, a “good face” or positive demeanor plays a significant role in how leaders are perceived and received. Why it matters:

Trust and Approachability. A calm, confident and welcoming expression signals openness and empathy. People are more likely to confide in and follow leaders who appear trustworthy, non-threatening and non-demeaning. A genuine smile or composed character bridges cultural, ideological and emotional gaps.

Influence and Communication. Facial cues reinforce verbal messages. A leader who communicates with uncontrolable voice needs help morally. A leaders’ communication should be expressive, authentic in emotion that connects more deeply. In tense moments, a reassuring face can diffuse conflict and motivate unity.

Symbol of Leadership Identity. Apart from Kennedy the other candidates appear respectful. They do not just talk, they reason in advance before they react. A leader’s demeanor becomes a visual anchor of their brand, values and character. Whether addressing a nation or leading a company, how a leader presents themselves in public impacts morale and trust. A respected leader reflects inner discipline, emotional intelligence and readiness to lead.

Notable Flaws That Could Disqualify Kennedy Agyapong as Party Leader

The final decisions of NPP leadership should be embraced with grace by all aspirants in this noble flagbearership race. Despite the cry for the post all should know that 2028 is not a date to swift from NDC to NPP. It is not and automatic race. Though NPP will not win that election, Mr. Kennedy should respect the outcome of the results and decision of the NPP party. He should not conceive that if it doesn’t go his way then no one should be elected. That mentality is a sign of weakness not strenght. While Kennedy Agyapong has undeniable influence and charisma, these are for party unity because his outnumbered flaws could hinder his ability to inspire strategically and lead a modern political party. The followng visible flaws can disqualify Kennedy from being the leader.

Disrespectful Rhetoric Toward Party Members. He has publicly referred to NPP members as “fools” and questioned why poor people in the party should speak—statements seen as divisive and elitist.

Contradictory Messaging. He has made conflicting claims about the party’s electoral loss—blaming both religious identity and poor appointments—raising concerns about consistency and strategic clarity.

Religious Bias Allegations. His suggestion that the party lost because it chose a Muslim flagbearer (Dr. Bawumia) was widely condemned as discriminatory and factually inaccurate2.

Volatile Temperament. In public clashes, such as with Abronye in Berekum, he made inflammatory remarks like “Who born dog?” and dismissed the voices of poorer party members—raising questions about emotional maturity. At an interview with Mr. Kofi Adams, he could not control himself. He could speak Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah like a child. Being a president is different from being a business man.

Undermining Party Unity. Despite calls for unity, his speeches and actions have often deepened internal divisions, especially during and after the flagbearer race. If not on his side, then it is a showdown. He insulted Mr. Mahama bitterly and later saw that his anger was wrongly used. This character becoming a president? Where? I do admire him as party unifier and healer. I would want him to be a leader to heal the party and leave it for Dr. Acheampong or any other with noble character to take the party forward. Being rich does not mean disrespect the dignity of human. The manner he disrespects those not on his side, if he fails to listen to advice, someone will disgrace him and it will be historical slur on him.

Populist Showmanship Over Strategy. His appeal is based more on bravado and media presence than on policy depth or strategic planning.

Tendency to Challenge Party Decisions Publicly. He has openly defied party directives, such as urging reconsideration of the Ablekuma North boycott, which some view as undermining party discipline.

Lack of Institutional Respect. His confrontational style often clashes with party structures and leadership norms, making collaboration difficult.

Inflammatory Language and Threats. He has threatened to give the party a “showdown” and claimed no one in the NPP is “man enough” to challenge him—statements that fuel tension rather than resolve it. “NPP, who can challenge me?” one person cannot win election. And again, 2024 was not the year NPP should win election so is 2028. The party should only try because those who voted NPP out are still in Ghana enjoying the leadership of Mr. Mahama. Mr. Mahama is the most respected leader in Ghana now. And any NPP leader coming after him should be a person who commands respect not necessarily a man who buys expensive cars.

Limited Appeal to Intellectual and Youth Base. His style alienate educated youth and professionals, a demographic increasingly vital to political success. Mr. Ken appeals to party grassroots but not educated grassroots in the entire country.

Candidacy Denial Is Not a Member’s Life Denial.

If Kennedy is not elected, it should not be seen as a personal loss—but as a pivot point. If Kennedy Agyapong’s candidacy is denied, he should maintain composure and show respect for party leadership decisions without any fracas. True leadership is measured not by titles, but by how one handles transition. He must:

Preserve Party Unity: Division weakens the NPP’s ability to strategize and win.

Model Emotional Intelligence: His behavior shapes political culture for future leaders.

Continue Influencing Beyond Politics: His media and business platforms remain powerful tools for national impact.

Uphold Democratic Values: Respecting outcomes is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Not being elected is not the end of life—it’s a pivot point. Respect, resilience, and responsibility can turn any loss into a lasting legacy.

Leadership Is Bigger Than Title. True influence doesn’t come only from holding office—it comes from character, vision, and how one handles defeat. Demonstrating humility after an electoral loss can actually enhance his legacy and widen his support base.

Preserving Party Unity. Disrespect toward party leaders breeds division and weakens the party’s ability to rally together for national goals. A united front is essential for rebuilding, strategizing, and maintaining public trust.

Setting a Standard for Future Generations. As a public figure, his behavior shapes political culture. By acting with self-control, he models emotional intelligence and civic maturity for younger leaders watching closely.

Influence Can Continue Beyond Politics. Kennedy has strong influence in media, business, and civic discourse. Respectful engagement allows him to continue shaping the country—even without a party title.

Respect Upholds Democratic Values. Accepting outcomes and respecting leadership isn’t weakness, it’s a commitment to the democratic process. Refusing bitterness and embracing patriotism sets a tone of hope, not hostility.

Why Kennedy’s Candidacy Could Risk the Party’s Future.

The manner in which Kennedy treat people has designed a bad character for himself but character too matters in leadership. He can bring grassroots together but his presidency will be cracy.

Grassroots Mobilization vrs National Electability. Kennedy may energize party foot soldiers, but winning a general election requires broad national appeal—including swing voters, youth, women, and professionals. His confrontational style and controversial remarks may alienate key demographics needed for victory.

History Shows Charisma Alone Doesn’t Win Elections. Ghana’s electoral history favors candidates who combine vision, diplomacy, and national unity, not just boldness. Kennedy’s past clashes and inflammatory language could be weaponized by opponents during national campaigns.

Disrespect Toward Party Leadership. Publicly calling NPP members “fools” and undermining party decisions signals a lack of discipline and respect for party structures. A leader must unite, not divide, especially after electoral losses.

Lack of Emotional Control. Kennedy’s frequent outbursts and threats of “showdowns” reflect poor temperament, which could destabilize party cohesion and public confidence.

Insensitive Remarks Toward Women and the Poor. Even unwise people never insult women with their vagina, but Kennedy does. Leadership demands empathy and inclusivity. Kennedy’s dismissive comments about poor party members and women have drawn criticism and eroded trust among key voter blocs when the national election is due.

Money Can’t Buy Respect. True leadership is earned through character, competence, and humility not wealth or media dominance. A leader must command respect, not demand it.

The General Election Is Bigger Than the NPP. National elections require building coalitions across ethnic, religious, and ideological lines. Kennedy’s polarizing rhetoric, including religious bias claims, could fracture national unity.

Elders Offer Strategic Wisdom. Party elders have seen electoral cycles, internal crises and national shifts. Their guidance is rooted in experience, not emotion. Ignoring their counsel risks repeating past mistakes and deepening internal divisions.

Party Discipline Is Non-Negotiable. A flagbearer must uphold party decisions, not challenge them publicly. Kennedy’s defiance of directives weakens institutional integrity.

Unity Is the Only Path to Victory. As Kennedy himself admitted, “Without unity, we will lose—even if you bring Jesus to lead”. He should admit to accept party decisions. If he truly believes in the party’s future, he must support the chosen candidate and help heal internal wounds.

Leadership is not about being the loudest voice—it’s about being the wisest. If Kennedy Agyapong wants to serve Ghana and the NPP, he must respect the elders’ choice, support unity, and channel his influence toward building—not breaking—the party’s future.

Kennedy may mobilize foot soldiers, but winning a general election requires broader appeal—to swing voters, youth, women and professionals. His confrontational style and controversial remarks risk alienating these key demographics.Insensitive remarks toward women and the poor have drawn concern.

Leadership is not about being the loudest voice—it’s about being the wisest. If Kennedy Agyapong truly believes in the NPP’s future, he must respect the elders’ decision, support unity, and channel his influence toward building—not breaking—the party’s legacy.

My Stand For NPP.

Let Ken win over Dr. Bawumia or both denied for the party’s sake. If Ken and Bawumia are denied, the nation will begin to look back to NPP. As it is true Ken won’t win 2028, if he wins, it truly shows that Ghanaians are not serious about national development. It means they love corrupt leadership, arrogance of power which Ken can intensify it and love high inflation because it is the same NPP team. Ghanaians’ heads have not hit the ground if NPP leadership do not know. Ghanaians are skeptic about false promises like, yete sikaso nanso ekomdi yen, one district one factory, cape coast harbor and airport, a chief question to stand up, and Dr. Bawumia’s economy saga. The economic guru who could not solve any one economic issue. The economic genuis who in 2024 never mentioned anything about it.

Ghanaians are looking for answers for Nana Addo-Dr. Bawumia’s accountability and legacy. They are still asking where is Ofori Atta? Why Wontumi corrected the huge money and could not construct the road? They are asking where were Ken and Dr. Bawumia when the economy and arrogance of power hit the country? Ghanaians’ heads have not hit the ground. Ghanaians are not unwise and Ghana has not endorsed one party system. This demands prepared party for prepared vision for the country in future. Dr. Acheampong can be a vice to Ken, or any of their great but younger guys. This is a lesson to Nana B, Miracle Aboagye and NPP young ones. It will be your turn soon so keep comporting yourself. Avoid political bias and reason astutely because Character Still Matters in Leadership. Don’t Just Talk. Know The Talk.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.