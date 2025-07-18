Family of French-German cyclist detained in Iran says he is 'innocent'

The family of a 19-year-old Franco-German cyclist arrested in Iran while on a Europe-to-Asia bike trip has said he is "innocent" and demanded proof he was alive from Iranian authorities.

Family and friends of Lennart Monterlos said in a statement sent to French news agency AFP they had not received any explanation for his arrest since he disappeared in Iran on June 16, several days into unprecedented Israeli air strikes on Iran.

A month later, "we have no official information about either the place of his detention or the reasons for his arrest in Bandar-Abbas, Iran, during the war", they said.

"We count on the efforts of French diplomats, who we know to be mobilised, for the swift release of our very young son, who is innocent of everything," they added.

"We ask the Iranian authorities who are holding him for a sign of life and to be able to get in touch with him as soon as possible."

Iran confirms arrest of missing French-German teenage cyclist

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told French newspaper Le Monde last week that Tehran had detained the young man.

Charges of spying

The French foreign ministry has told AFP it was in contact with Iranian authorities about the case.

Two other French nationals, academics Cecile Kohler, 40, and Jacques Paris, 72, are also being held on charges of spying for Israel and could face the death penalty.

They were detained on May 7, 2022.

Iran is believed to hold about 20 Europeans in detention.

Along with other European countries, France suspects Iran of taking Western citizens hostage to trade their freedom for concessions, notably on its nuclear plans and the lifting of economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.

France and a number of other countries have urged their nationals not to go to Iran because of the risk of detention.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.

(With newswires)