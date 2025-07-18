No viable project will be abandoned in Ashanti Region, I’ll share national cake equally – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to deliver equitable development across the country, promising that no region will be sidelined under his administration.

He assured Ghanaians that his government would prioritize continuity, ensuring that all viable infrastructure projects—regardless of who initiated them—are completed for the benefit of all citizens.

Speaking at a packed rally at Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Wednesday as part of his Ashanti Regional ‘Thank You Tour,’ President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the Ashanti Region, which he acknowledged is home to numerous stalled and uncompleted projects.

“The people of Ashanti Region deserve better. That's why I have directed that no viable project will be abandoned under this administration, regardless of who started it, we shall continue and complete it,” he declared.

President Mahama pointed to several landmark projects in the region that his government will fast-track. He gave assurances that the second phase of the Kejetia Market redevelopment project—one of the largest market infrastructure undertakings in Ghana—will be completed by next year to revitalize commerce in Kumasi.

“The Kejetia Market Phase Two, I visited the construction site today (Wednesday) and spoke to the contractors. We shall accelerate work and next year we shall complete it,” the President said.

He also pledged to complete other long-abandoned market projects, including the Krofrom and Mamponteng markets, and reaffirmed that critical road infrastructure like the Suame Interchange will continue under the government’s ‘Big Push’ programme.

“We are going to continue the Suame Interchange project and complete it, in order to ensure free movement of vehicles,” he said.

In the health sector, the President promised to complete the stalled Afari Military Hospital and the Sewua Regional Hospital to strengthen healthcare delivery in the region. He also committed to finishing the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Maternity and Children’s Block and revamping the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“We will complete the Afari Military Hospital and the Sewua Regional Hospital to significantly improve healthcare delivery,” he assured. “We will rehabilitate the Baba Yara Sports Stadium,” he added.

Touching on education and infrastructure, President Mahama revealed that work will resume on the long-abandoned Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical Centre, reiterating his administration’s commitment to development through continuity.

“We are a government of continuity and results,” he stated.

The President also disclosed that a contract has been awarded for the expansion of the runway at Prempeh I Airport in Kumasi. Once completed, the expanded runway will accommodate large international flights and boost Kumasi’s status as a regional travel and business hub.

He added that sod-cutting for the ambitious Accra-Kumasi Expressway project is expected next year. The project will see the construction of a six-lane highway to reduce travel time between the two major cities.

“I will cut the sod for the start of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project next year. The project will see three different lanes in each side being constructed to minimise traveling time,” he explained.

On the Boankra Inland Port, the President said he has directed the Transport Minister to conduct a thorough audit of the stalled project and report back for a decision to be made on its future.

“I have asked the Minister of Transport to audit the Boankra project and report back to me, to ensure what decision we shall take about it,” he noted.

President Mahama thanked the people of the Ashanti Region for their growing support, highlighting the 33 percent vote he received in the last presidential election and the seven parliamentary seats secured by the NDC in the region.

He assured the region that his government has recognized its contribution by appointing qualified Ashanti natives to strategic roles in government to ensure their voices are well represented at the highest levels of decision-making.