Achtung! There Surely Is A Day Of Reckoning

Across the world, from the mud huts of rural villages to the golden halls of religious temples, a singular truth unites us: a belief in accountability after death. Christians believe in the Judgment Day, Muslims speak of Yawm al-Qiyamah, Buddhists teach about karma and rebirth, Hindus believe in Moksha and the law of Dharma, while African traditionalists hold that the ancestors judge our deeds. This belief, at its core, teaches us that life is not random, and death is not the end. That we shall each answer for our actions, be they good or evil. So, the natural question is: if everyone wants to go to Heaven, why do we continue to lie, steal, kill, cheat, and show indifference to human suffering, especially those who have the greatest power to uplift others?

When Power Becomes a Curse

Today, politicians and people in authority often parade themselves in religious spaces. They fund churches and mosques, take part in rituals, sponsor pilgrimages, and post verses on social media. Yet, their hands are stained with the blood of injustice, inequality, and broken promises. They profess belief in Heaven, but behave like devils in disguise.

As the Bible boldly states in Matthew 7:21: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of Heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in Heaven.” The Qur’an echoes the same warning in Surah Al-Ma'un (107:1–3): “Have you seen the one who denies the Day of Judgment? That is the one who repulses the orphan, and does not encourage the feeding of the poor.” And in the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna warns in Chapter 16 (verses 7–9): “Those who are demoniac do not know what is to be done or what is not to be done... They act improperly, engaging in unclean work, and pursue insatiable desires.” These sacred texts, though from different cultures, say one thing. Talk is cheap, action is everything.

Do Politicians Think God Doesn’t See?

Ghana is blessed with abundant religious expressions --- mosques filled on Fridays, churches filled on Sundays, shrines visited in secret, and holy verses on the lips of many. But the daily reality is heartbreaking. Children die because there is no bed in the hospital, the youth wander jobless, though billions are “invested”, people eat once a day, while politicians drive convoys worth more than village budgets, roads remain death traps, schools lack desks, and disease kills silently, while leaders fly abroad for medical checkups. And yet, these same leaders claim to serve God.

As James Baldwin once said, “People pay for what they do, and still more for what they have allowed themselves to become.” So, we ask again: Do these powerful men and women truly believe they will escape judgment?

The Spiritual Illiteracy of the Educated

Ironically, many of the worst offenders are highly educated. They know the laws. They understand morality. They’ve studied abroad, interacted with global thinkers, and written elegant manifestos. But knowledge without character is like a sharp knife in the hands of a child. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once warned, “We have guided missiles and misguided men.”

Heaven Is for the Just, Not the Religious

There is a common lie many hold on to. That performing religious rituals guarantees a place in Paradise. But all sacred traditions reject this lie. In Buddhism, actions (karma) matter more than prayer: “Just as a flower does not pick up fragrance by its color alone, so does a man not become holy by his words alone.” … Dhammapada. In an African proverb: “You cannot hide your nakedness from your Creator.” These teachings insist that true spirituality is proven by compassion, honesty, humility, and service, not attendance at rituals or titles like “Honourable” or “Your Excellency.”

The Responsibility of Power

Power, when rightly used, is sacred. It is meant to heal, build, uplift, and protect. As Ali ibn Abi Talib (the fourth Caliph in Islam) said: “A nation can survive with disbelief, but not with injustice.” If our politicians truly feared God, they would feed the hungry, not their greed; build schools, not political empires; invest in healthcare, not personal luxury; and empower the youth, not exploit them for votes.

Can We Still Change?

It is possible, but it requires a moral revolution. At least, just by doing three things:

Citizens must hold leaders accountable, and not sell their vote for petty gifts; Religious leaders must speak truth to power, not just beg for donations; and, Politicians must remember death, and the day when they will stand alone before God, stripped of title and immunity.

As Socrates said: “The unexamined life is not worth living.” And the Qur’an reminds us in Surah Al-Zilzalah (99:7-8): “So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it, and whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it.”

The Grave Does Not Respect Titles

Heaven is not reserved for the powerful, the rich, or the famous. It is reserved for the just, the kind, the honest, and the humble. The grave swallows kings and beggars alike. But only the good rise with honor. As the Bhagavad Gita teaches, “Perform your duty with love and detachment. Do not be attached to the fruits of action, for those who act selflessly find peace and union with the Divine.” (Gita 2:47). So, to every politician, public official, and citizen, if you desire Heaven, act heavenly. If you fear Hell, stop creating hell on earth for others. Surely, on that Day of Judgment, there will be no Parliament, no security, no campaign slogan, only your deeds.

