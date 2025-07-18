Hon. Safo Nketia engages local business community on municipal development

In a bid to strengthen collaboration and promote inclusive development, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, Hon. Safo Nketia, has engaged local businessmen and women in a strategic meeting aimed at discussing the progress and future of development initiatives within the municipality.

The interactive session brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs and business stakeholders who play a critical role in the local economy. Hon. Nketia outlined key milestones achieved so far and emphasized the assembly’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that supports innovation, investment, and job creation.

Participants were given the platform to voice their perspectives on various municipal projects and share practical suggestions for improving the business climate. Many highlighted both the successes and challenges faced by local enterprises, sparking constructive dialogue between the government and the private sector.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Safo Nketia underscored the value of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development. “Our local business community is a key engine of growth. Your input is vital as we plan and implement policies that affect the socioeconomic landscape of our municipality,” he stated.

The engagement session ended with a renewed sense of collaboration, as both municipal leaders and business owners pledged to work hand in hand to ensure inclusive growth and prosperity across the Krachi East Municipality.