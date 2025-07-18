ModernGhana logo
Partey In The Lions' Den; Let's Pray For Him

FRI, 18 JUL 2025

RAPE is engaging in non-consensual vaginal, anal or oral penetration of a sexual nature of the body of another person with any bodily part or object. Consent must be given voluntarily as the result of the person's free will, as assessed in the context of the surrounding circumstances.

SEXUAL ASSAULT, on the other hand, happens when someone either touches another person in a sexual manner without consent or makes another person touch them in a sexual manner without consent. It includes unwanted kissing and the touching of someone's genitals, breasts or bottom.

In view of these two aforementioned offences, our dear brother Thomas Teye Partey, considering my knowledge of how the British system operates, is facing an extremely daunting task of getting off-the-hook because it's like a cockroach in the dock with a cockerel as the Judge.

In these well-advanced societies, the females are well- protected against sexual predators, and any little mistake will end you in prison as a man. And in some instances, a lady would lead a man on to the point of thinking she has given in to sex, but turn round to claim she didn't consent.

And such traps are always set for the rich and famous men, who, for some unexplained reasons, also fall into same. I often ask myself: how difficult should it be for a young millionaire to, properly, seek the full consent of any lady of his choice, before engaging her in a sexual activity?

But in certain circumstances, I wouldn't blame the men since in these well-advanced societies, a lady will agree to engage in sexual intercourse with a man, but can decide to withdraw her consent at the point of the man's orgasmic ecstasy, file rape change, and the law will back her.

It's not like in our society where some teretial demons decend on men to empower their libidos with unrestrained affinity to embark of ruthless bedmatic escapades with absolutely no regard to anything called consent, walk free thereafter, and the victims rather face ostracization.

The situation Partey finds himself, can be likened to Daniel in the Lions' den scenario, and it's only our fervent prayers that can greatly enhance his chances of coming out unscathed. In over 99% of such rape and sexual assault cases, females get judgement in their favor.

Justice A. Newton-Offei
[email protected]

Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei
Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei, © 2025

This Author has published 227 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei

