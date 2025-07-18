Leaders of the UK and Germany sign new treaty on defence, trade and migration

In a landmark moment for European security, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to sign a comprehensive friendship and cooperation treaty in London.

The agreement deepens law enforcement and defence ties, reflecting a shared resolve to confront pressing challenges, most notably organised crime and rising strategic threats.

A top priority for the Starmer government is tackling the criminal gangs behind the dangerous small-boat crossings from France. In 2024, authorities detected approximately 37,000 people making the perilous journey across the English Channel, with over 20,000 more in the first half of 2025.

The new treaty builds on Germany's pledge to criminalise the facilitation of such smuggling. Chancellor Merz has committed to enacting this legislation by year's end, strengthening British and German efforts to disrupt criminal supply lines and save lives.

The treaty evolves from last year's defence pact and marks a significant UK-German commitment to mutual defence, including a mutual assistance clause: should either nation face a direct threat, the other will provide support.

The agreement also paves the way for joint export campaigns for defence equipment such as Boxer armoured vehicles and Typhoon jets, alongside joint development of a next-generation precision strike missile. Bilateral investment deals are expected to further bind Europe's two largest economies and major supporters of Ukraine.

France's role

As the UK and Germany renew their partnership, France continues to assert an influential role in European defence. President Emmanuel Macron has consistently championed both French and European strategic autonomy—investing in independent intelligence, procurement, and operational capabilities.

France leads several ambitious multinational defence initiatives, emphasising the need for Europe to act independently where necessary and striving to reduce dependency on external powers.

Recently, Macron has called on partners to develop a “credible strategic concept” for Europe's security, aligned with NATO but enabling Europeans to take the lead in their defence when required. Notably, France's nuclear deterrent forms a crucial cornerstone of the continent's security architecture.

In response to rapidly evolving threats, Macron has unveiled an unprecedented acceleration in French defence spending.

The French military budget is set to double compared to 2017 levels, reaching €64 billion by 2027—three years ahead of schedule.

This “historic and proportionate” effort positions France as a leading European military power, underlining its commitment to robust, modernised armed forces and domestic defence industry growth.

Macron has promised the rearmament will not be financed by increasing national debt, highlighting both the necessity and sustainability of the investment.

