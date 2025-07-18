ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 18 Jul 2025 Feature Article

Reminder: Stop Galamsey Now! Mr President, We Are Watching You

Reminder: Stop Galamsey Now! Mr President, We Are Watching You

Today is Friday, 18th July 2025. It has been over six months since the NDC government led by President John Dramani Mahama took office in January.

And so I ask, with a clear mind and a concerned heart: what has happened to the “Stop Galamsey Now” campaign?

Has galamsey stopped?
Or has it continued, boldly and openly?
Back then, we heard the promises. Loud, firm, and urgent.

A state of emergency was to be declared within one week of taking office, especially in galamsey areas near water bodies. That week came. It passed. Then a month. Now six months have passed.

Where is that emergency?
Where are the results?
Where are the excavators?
Where are the reclaimed lands?
Where are the cleaned rivers?
Where are all the voices that once filled the streets with anger and filled social media with fire?

Or was galamsey only bad when it was happening under the NPP government?

Were the rivers only choking then?
Was the land only bleeding then?
Does the pollution feel different now?
Some of us did not care who was in power. We fought against galamsey not because of politics but because of principle. Because we believe in a Ghana where our children will have clean water to drink, forests to inherit, and land that is not poisoned.

There were those who stood in the sun, raised our voices, and joined hands with others to say "Stop Galamsey Now."

We are still saying it.
And we will not stop.
Others like myself, were part of the campaign. Not with pickets or placards. But we joined with flyers, with articles, with calls, and with conscience. We used my words because I believed they mattered. We believed the cause mattered more than any political party.

And we still believe that.
We still care about the water our children will drink. The food our soil can grow. The future they deserve.

This is not about who is in power. It is about what is right.

It is about those who will come after us and ask, “Why did they let this happen?”

Mr. President, the nation heard your promises. We still remember them.

But promises do not clean rivers.
Speeches do not rescue forests.
And silence does not restore hope.
We are watching.
Stop Galamsey Now.
Not in another campaign season.
Not when the harm is beyond repair.
Now.
By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana 🇬🇭

#Puobabangna

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (144)

More

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

NPP Delegates Conference: Let’s make decisions that can bring us back to power — Ken Agyapong NPP Delegates Conference: Let’s make decisions that can bring us back to power —...

10 minutes ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s criticism of Mahama’s fuel allowance cancellation defies logic — Kwakye Of...

7 hours ago

Minority stages walk out in Parliament over Ayariga’s remarks on Akwatia seat Minority stages walk out in Parliament over Ayariga’s remarks on Akwatia seat

7 hours ago

Mahama Ayariga blames NPP for security lapses during Ablekuma North re-run election Mahama Ayariga blames NPP for security lapses during Ablekuma North re-run elect...

7 hours ago

Ablekuma North chaos: We’ll arrest perpetrators soon – Police assure Ablekuma North chaos: We’ll arrest perpetrators soon – Police assure

8 hours ago

Mahama pays 6-month alawa of nursing trainees Mahama pays 6-month 'alawa' of nursing trainees

16 hours ago

Kufuor is sage, fountain of wisdom we drink from – Lawyer Barfour Awuah Kufuor is sage, fountain of wisdom we drink from – Lawyer Barfour Awuah

16 hours ago

Akufo-Addo never stepped foot here — Krofrom market traders laud President Mahamas visit 'Akufo-Addo never stepped foot here' — Krofrom market traders laud President Mah...

17 hours ago

Two NPP members seek court injunction to halt party’s extraordinary delegates conference Two NPP members seek court injunction to halt party’s extraordinary delegates co...

17 hours ago

24-hour Economy can increase pace of economic growth and development – Serbian Foreign Minister 24-hour Economy can increase pace of economic growth and development – Serbian F...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line