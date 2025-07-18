Commuters will experience modern, efficient 6-lane Accra-Kumasi expressway by 2029 — Mahama assures

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct a six-lane expressway between Accra and Kumasi by the end of 2029, a bold initiative that promises to reshape Ghana’s transport landscape and supercharge the economy.

Addressing residents during his Thank You Tour of the Ashanti Region, the President declared the project a landmark investment aimed at reducing travel time, easing road congestion, and strengthening the commercial ties between the country’s two most critical cities.

“This expressway will not only cut travel time significantly but will also open up new opportunities for trade, tourism, and regional integration,” President Mahama stated. “By 2029, commuters will experience a modern and efficient highway that meets international standards.”

Stretching over 240 kilometres, the planned expressway will replace the current dual carriageway, which is often gridlocked and plagued by frequent accidents due to increased vehicular traffic. The new highway will feature three lanes in each direction and will be equipped with interchanges, rest stops, and service centres to ensure convenience, safety, and efficiency for users.

President Mahama revealed that preliminary activities, including feasibility studies, environmental impact assessments, and extensive stakeholder engagements, are already underway to lay the groundwork for construction.

The project, he said, will be implemented in phases and financed through a blend of government funding, private sector partnerships, and international financial support. He assured Ghanaians that every stage of the project would be guided by strict adherence to transparency, accountability, and value for money principles.

The President also emphasised that the expressway project is in line with his broader agenda of infrastructure-led growth. This approach seeks to open up the country, create jobs, and improve the ease of doing business.

For many commuters and transport industry players, the announcement is a long-awaited relief. The current Accra-Kumasi highway has long been a source of frustration due to heavy traffic, wear and tear, and safety concerns.

President Mahama’s pledge has rekindled hope for a safer, faster, and more reliable connection between the political capital and Ghana’s commercial heartland.