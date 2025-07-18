ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation supports Zoomlion’s integrated recycling and compost plant

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation supports Zoomlion’s integrated recycling and compost plant
FRI, 18 JUL 2025

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources has lauded the Akwadum Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) in Koforidua and called on the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs to prioritise its commissioning.

The IRECOP, a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited under the Jospong Group of Companies, is engineered to process municipal solid waste, recover recyclables, and produce compost, supporting both environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity.

Honourable John Oti Bless, Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North and Chairman of the committee, made the call during an oversight visit to the Akwadum IRECOP site recently.

Hon. Oti Bless expressed satisfaction with the state-of-the-art plant and its potential to transform sanitation services in the region and appealed to the government to expedite its commissioning.

He said the commissioning will significantly improve solid waste management and create jobs in the Eastern Region.

“This facility is impressive and well-equipped to address our waste management challenges. I expected it to be operational by now. I urge the government to commission it without delay to serve the people of the Eastern Region,” the chairman stated.

Some members of the committee told Modern Ghana News Network that the visit was also to shed light on broader sanitation challenges, such as inefficiencies in service delivery and delays in facility commissioning.

Hon. Oti Bless also applauded the government for decentralising authority to enable Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to directly engage waste management service providers.

“The President has listened to our concerns. Now MMDAs can now engage waste management providers directly. As a committee, we will continue to ensure accountability and improved sanitation across the country,” he said.

Hon. Cletus Seidu Dakpla, MP for Jirapa, lauded the facility’s potential impact on public health: “Waste generation is universal. What matters is how we dispose of it. Facilities like this offer real solutions to prevent indiscriminate dumping and flooding.”

Hon. Cudjoe Robert Wisdom, MP for Prestea-Huni Valley, stressed the importance of adult responsibility in sanitation. “Our school children are doing their part. But adults must set the right example. Discipline and cleanliness must start from the home.”

Mr Samuel Adongo, Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben North, expressed unwavering support for the project and commended the government for prioritising sanitation initiatives.

“This project aligns with the President’s 24-hour economy vision,” he said. “It will clean our environment and create jobs. I’m committed to clearing all local-level debts and supporting the commissioning of this plant without delay.”

The committee members also underscored the need for intensified sanitation education, especially in schools and communities.

The Committee also called on the Local Government Ministry to collaborate more closely with the Ministry of Education to instil hygiene practices in schools.

Engineer Derrick Kwabena Mintah, the Environmental and Sanitation Group Head (Technical) for the Jospong Group, noted that the plant is near completion.

“This 600-tonne capacity facility can process up to 1,200 metric tonnes per day in three shifts,” he explained. “It will create around 500 direct and indirect jobs and improve waste management significantly.”

718202550953-k5fri7u2h0-irecop-zoomlion.jpeg

718202551005-n6iul8w331-irecop-zoomlion-engineer-breifing-the-committee-members.jpeg

718202551015-vaqdtgfssn-parliamentary-select-committee-on-sanitation-at-irecop.jpeg

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Founder of Rabito Clinic and renowned dermatologist, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Avoid bleaching creams; they’re dangerous, cause cancer — Skin Expert advises

1 hour ago

July 18: Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.44 interbank July 18: Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.44 interbank

2 hours ago

IGP Yohuno calls for parliamentary support to strengthen police operations IGP Yohuno calls for parliamentary support to strengthen police operations

2 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Dr. George Amoh Conflict prevention a shared duty – Peace Council Executive to Ghanaians

2 hours ago

19 senior police officers promoted, decorated 19 senior police officers promoted, decorated

2 hours ago

Signals Bureau scandal: Drama as accused businesswoman fires lawyer Atta Akyea in open court Signals Bureau scandal: Drama as accused businesswoman fires lawyer Atta Akyea i...

2 hours ago

Dr. Tony Aidoo, former Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit Act on galamsey or risk 2028 defeat, six months is enough — Dr. Tony Aidoo warn...

2 hours ago

Commuters will experience modern, efficient 6-lane Accra-Kumasi expressway by 2029 — Mahama assures Commuters will experience modern, efficient 6-lane Accra-Kumasi expressway by 20...

2 hours ago

President Mahama names MDCE nominees for Mampong and Atwima Mponua in Ashanti Region President Mahama names MDCE nominees for Mampong and Atwima Mponua in Ashanti Re...

2 hours ago

Mahama heads to Eastern Region for high-stakes stop on nationwide Thank You Tour on Sunday Mahama heads to Eastern Region for high-stakes stop on nationwide Thank You Tour...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line