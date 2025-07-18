ModernGhana logo
Mahama Ayariga blames NPP for security lapses during Ablekuma North re-run election

  Fri, 18 Jul 2025
Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has blamed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the security lapses that occurred during the recent Ablekuma North re-run election, citing misinformation from the party as the cause.

According to Ayariga, conflicting signals from the NPP about whether or not it would participate in the re-run election created confusion and hindered adequate security preparations.

He claimed that the party’s inconsistent communication misled the security agencies, leaving them unprepared for the actual conduct of the polls.

“The contradictory statements issued by the NPP caused a breakdown in proper coordination and deployment of security personnel,” Ayariga said.

“This misinformation compromised the safety of voters and officials on election day.”

The Majority Leader underscored the critical role of accurate information in supporting the work of security agencies during elections.

He stressed that political parties must act responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure peaceful and secure electoral processes.

