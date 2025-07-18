Ablekuma North chaos: We’ll arrest perpetrators soon – Police assure

Ghana Police Service has assured the public that arrests will soon be made in connection with the violence that marred the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The reassurance follows the gathering of what the police describe as “vital leads” after reviewing multiple video footages and obtaining statements from victims and witnesses.

The incident, which occurred at the St. Peter's Methodist Church polling station, saw former Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson, and others reportedly attacked by unknown individuals. The chaos briefly disrupted voting activities before law enforcement restored order.

In a press release signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs at the Accra Regional Police Command, on Thursday, July 17, the police disclosed that they are actively analysing video evidence to identify all persons involved in the violent scenes.

“The command has progressed to obtain statements from complainants and witnesses to aid in the ongoing investigations. “The Police have also gathered vital leads and wish to assure the public that arrests will be effected soon. Meanwhile, the victims involved in the incidents have been issued with Police Medical Report Forms,” the statement read.

The police appealed to the public to cooperate and provide credible information to aid the investigations.

Additionally, the officer captured on video assaulting a journalist during the rerun has been interdicted and is facing criminal charges for assault.

The statement reaffirmed the Police Service’s commitment to ensuring that anyone found culpable of violence, intimidation, or misconduct during the electoral process will be brought to justice.

The police urged the public to report relevant information via emergency numbers 18555 or 191.