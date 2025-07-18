ModernGhana logo
Minority stages walk out in Parliament over Ayariga's remarks on Akwatia seat

  Fri, 18 Jul 2025
Minority in Parliament staged a walkout on Thursday, July 17, in protest against comments made by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga concerning the yet-to-be-declared vacancy of the Akwatia parliamentary seat following the death of MP Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Ayariga, raising the matter during proceedings, questioned Speaker Alban Bagbin on when the seat would be formally declared vacant.

He referred to a recent visit by Parliamentary leadership to the late MP's family, noting that the death had been acknowledged during that interaction.

“Whenever a vacancy occurs in Parliament, the Clerk of Parliament shall notify the Electoral Commission in writing within seven days after becoming aware. Mr. Speaker, if Ghanaians ask the Clerk if they are aware or not, can he say he is not aware?

“After being informed by the Leader of the Caucus through a statement in this House, the Clerk himself followed up at his house and met the family members of the deceased, and they confirmed to him that the deceased had passed. And this was on national television,” He stated.

In response, Speaker Bagbin clarified that Parliament could not proceed with declaring the seat vacant or notify the Electoral Commission until it receives formal communication from the bereaved family.

The situation grew tense when Ayariga alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had already circulated campaign posters featuring the late MP's widow, Mavis Kumi, indicating her intention to contest the anticipated by-election.

The Minority found Ayariga's remarks inappropriate and insensitive, describing them as premature and politicising a period of mourning. In protest, they walked out of the chamber.

Comments

Timerio | 7/18/2025 6:36:33 AM

They lie. They are not ready. They are too scared, but they will not be safe

Comments1
