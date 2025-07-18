President Mahama names MDCE nominees for Mampong and Atwima Mponua in Ashanti Region

President John Dramani Mahama has put forward two new nominees for the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Ashanti Region, in a move aimed at strengthening local governance and accelerating development at the grassroots level.

The nominations, announced on Thursday, July 17, form part of the President’s broader strategy to ensure competent and effective leadership within Ghana’s local government framework. The appointments are, however, subject to confirmation by the respective assemblies.

According to an official statement signed by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, the President has nominated Ibrahim Issahaq to head the Atwima Mponua District Assembly and Yakubu Issifu to lead the Asante Mampong Municipal Assembly.

Should they receive the necessary approvals, the two appointees will take charge of coordinating development activities, overseeing the implementation of national policies at the local level, and leading efforts to improve service delivery in their respective areas.

Their nominations come at a crucial time when the government is intensifying its push for decentralisation and community-driven development under the national Reset Agenda.