Mahama heads to Eastern Region for high-stakes stop on nationwide Thank You Tour on Sunday

  Fri, 18 Jul 2025
Mahama heads to Eastern Region for high-stakes stop on nationwide Thank You Tour on Sunday

President John Dramani Mahama will storm the Eastern Region on Sunday, July 20, 2025, as part of his ongoing nationwide “Thank You Tour,” with a major event slated for Jackson Park in Koforidua at midday.

Organised by the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, the visit is designed not only to express gratitude to the people for their unwavering support but also to re-energize the grassroots as the administration enters its next crucial phase. The tour provides a platform for President Mahama to engage directly with residents and share his development agenda for the region and the nation at large.

Accompanying the President will be a host of senior government and party figures, including the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Awatey, and NDC Regional Chairman, Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor, whose teams are mobilising massive support for what is expected to be a highly symbolic gathering.

Beyond the expressions of appreciation, the visit will serve as a rallying point to reinforce Mahama’s vision for inclusive governance, infrastructure renewal, and grassroots empowerment. Anticipation is high, with a large turnout expected from traditional authorities, party faithful, and ordinary citizens eager to hear from the President.

The Eastern Region leg of the “Thank You Tour” comes at a time of renewed national conversation on governance, development equity, and citizen participation—issues President Mahama is expected to touch on as he connects with communities across the country.

7182025123610-qulxoca443-whatsapp-image-2025-07-17-at-105701d19a7fb1

