Act on galamsey or risk 2028 defeat, six months is enough — Dr. Tony Aidoo warns President Mahama

  Fri, 18 Jul 2025
Social News Dr. Tony Aidoo, former Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit
Dr. Tony Aidoo, former Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit

Dr. Tony Aidoo, former Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit under the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has delivered a blunt warning to the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, urging President John Dramani Mahama to treat illegal mining, also known as galamsey, as a national emergency or risk losing public trust and potentially the 2028 elections.

In a sharp interview on Joy News on Thursday, July 17, Dr. Aidoo made it clear that the patience of Ghanaians is wearing thin and warned that failure to deliver on campaign promises, particularly on ending illegal mining, could come at a steep political cost.

“If the goodwill that the people of Ghana gave the NDC is going to be dissipated, it will be due to inaction on galamsey and corruption issues. If the government is unable to solve the galamsey issue, I will be disappointed because it was an electoral promise, and you cannot take Ghanaians for a ride,” he stated.

Dr. Aidoo contrasted the current administration’s pledge with what he described as former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s disinterest in confronting the menace, and urged Mahama to prove his government is different.

“Akufo-Addo didn’t care, so President Mahama must not think that Ghanaians do not care about the fight. If he doesn’t solve the galamsey issues, the Ghanaian people will vote the NDC government out in 2028,” he warned.

He rejected the notion that time constraints justify slow progress, arguing that six months in office was more than enough to implement decisive action against illegal mining.

“Six months is long enough to solve galamsey. The Blue Water Guards and the GoldBoard Taskforce are commendable policies, but he should stop the galamsey,” he added.

Dr. Aidoo’s comments serve as one of the strongest internal critiques of the Mahama administration’s handling of illegal mining so far, raising the stakes for a government that has promised to restore discipline in the extractive sector.

