Mentality And Focus Beyond NDC And NPP. Ghana’s Future Is Not Doomed, It Is Just Waiting For Leaders Who Will Awaken It With Courage And Competence

My Ghana Can Make It One Day Soon.

Ghana’s future is not doomed—it’s dormant, waiting for leaders who will awaken it with courage, clarity, and competence. The next generation deserves more than promises—they deserve proof that leadership can be a force for good for all.

In Ghana, over 80% of farms are under 2 hectares, mostly worked with manual tools like hoes and cutlasses. In contrast, the average farm size in the U.S. is over 180 hectares, equipped with GPS-guided tractors, drones and automated irrigation systems. This disparity reflects not just technological gaps, but policy neglect and underinvestment in mechanization, land reform, and agribusiness.

Institutional Fragility: Military, Police and Education.

Every police officer, teacher, soldier and farmer deserves dignity — at least a Corolla car to elevate their social status. Ghana’s security forces and public institutions suffer from underfunding, politicization and lack of modernization. The educational system, while expanding access, still struggles with outdated curricula, overcrowded classrooms and limited vocational training. These weaknesses erode public trust and limit the nation’s ability to compete globally.

Corruption and Misgovernance

Let us not leave Ghana’s future in a mess through corrupt practices. Every Ghanaian deserves to live better — not just the privileged few.

Ghana loses over $3 billion annually to corruption, with systemic inefficiencies in procurement, public finance, and law enforcement. Political interference in investigations—like the Wontumi-EOCO standoff, where lawmakers protested legal accountability—undermines the rule of law. Threats of violence and tribal mobilization, as reported, expose dangerous fault lines in national unity and democratic maturity.

The Leadership Crisis. Ghana’s governance often suffers from “wrong pegs in right holes”—appointments based on loyalty not competence. This leads to policy paralysis, resource misallocation and a disconnect between leadership and citizen needs. The result? A generation whose dreams feel delayed, diluted or denied.

The Path Forward: Competent Leadership

Ghana’s future is not doomed, it is just a dormant, waiting for leaders who will awaken it with courage, clarity and competence. The next generation deserves more than promises. They deserve proof that leadership can be a force for good for all.

Competent leaders must embody:

Avoid Corruption. Our leaders know corruption because they are the creators of it. A positive change of attitude can help curn that canker or virus. Visionary forsight. Plans beyond election cycles. Creative agility. Solves problems with innovation. Selfless drive. Prioritizes people over party. Transformative action. Turns ideas into lasting institutions. Leadership must make today better than yesterday—not just through speeches, but through strategic reforms, ethical governance and inclusive development.

Politicization being the process of giving something a political tone, character or significance, often turns a neutral issue, institution or activity into one influenced by political agendas or ideologies. This normally results in strong divisions among once united families.

How Proper Leadership Guides True Development

Vision-Driven Direction. “Where there is no vision, the people perish…” — Proverbs 29:18. Effective leaders cast a long-term, purpose-filled vision. Development becomes intentional — not reactive — aligning with national priorities or institutional goals.

Ethical Governance. “He who rules over men must be just…” — 2 Samuel 23:3. Integrity in leadership fosters trust, minimizes corruption, and ensures equitable access to opportunities. Good governance is the backbone of sustainable growth.

Strategic Investment in People. “For we are God’s workmanship…” — Ephesians 2:10. True development requires cultivating human capital — through education, empowerment, mentorship, and health. Great leaders see people as the purpose, not just the means.

Policy Continuity and Innovation. “By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established…” — Proverbs 24:3. Proper leadership avoids short-sighted policies and champions innovation for generational impact. It steers away from political gimmicks and promotes consistency and creative agility.

Inclusive and Participatory Culture. “In the multitude of counselors there is safety.” — Proverbs 11:14. Development thrives when leadership welcomes collaboration, feedback and shared purpose. Empowering communities creates ownership of progress.

Proper leadership isn’t just about authority. It’s about accountability, transformation and building legacy. It unlocks the doors to growth and ensures that today’s decisions sow seeds for tomorrow’s flourishing.

Competent leadership is the driving force behind meaningful development fostering problem-solving mindsets, and prioritizing action over blame. It emphasizes the necessity of integrity, sacrifice, and commitment to achieving transformative results.

The lack of competent leadership hinders the progress of organizations and African nations, preventing practical growth. True leadership is about solving problems effectively and ensuring they don’t recur, rather than merely holding a title. Leaders must focus on building teams, empowering people, managing change and fostering creativity to drive sustainable development.

With a vision centered on service, leaders can improve lives, alleviate poverty, enhance workplace environments and translate actions into tangible progress. Leadership is not about authority—it’s about impact, innovation and selfless dedication to change.

We have gold and oil with other vital and profitable resouces yet poverty has blinded our economic independence. Elites politicians have capilizesd the poverty of the citizens to lure them for votes. We hear politicians with the titles honorable yet they are dishonorable to the sharing of national resources. Now that propagander, lies froud and impersonification keep escalating to destroy the ethical fiber of the society and political parties have become lawless hooliganism. Can we love ethically to contibute and bail our people out of their poverty after we have got enough of ours from political rewards? Let us not leave Ghana’s future into mess by our corrupt practices. Every Ghanaian is human and deserves to live better like you. Every police, teacher, soldier and farmers deserve to own at least a corrolla car to change their social status. Import duties must be reduced.

Economic Renewal From Imports to Industry. Import duties must be reduced. High tariffs discourage trade and shrink revenue. If duties are lowered to one-third of the car’s cost, more cars will be imported — and more cars mean more revenue. All harbor policies were made by men — and men can change them to benefit ordinary Ghanaians.

Industrialization and Infrastructure. Establish companies to mass-produce cement, iron rods, and building materials, with large-scale storage facilities. Build roads, highways, and modern housing — if our ancestors built skyscrapers as slaves, we can build our own as free citizens.

Made in Ghana Clothing and Culture. Launch textile factories to produce Ghanaian clothing in mass quantities. Promote local pride and economic independence through “Made in Ghana” goods.

Mineral Resources Shared Wealth. All minerals — gold, oil, bauxite — belong to every Ghanaian, not just politicians or foreign companies. Renew contracts to ensure extraction benefits the nation, not just the elite.

Security and Dignity for Police. To ensure security professionism, let us equip police officers like their counterparts in the U.S. — with vehicles, tools and respect. Upon graduation, every officer should receive a car and essential gear. Security personnel must not be deprived of basic necessities.

Building Inter-Regional Highways. Good roads should be constructed to link the great cities in the country. I give great applouse to President Mahama for his Big Push Agenda to UNITIATE and prioritize Kumasi-Accra super highway. After that we need; Takoradi-Accra, Kumasi-Takoradi, Kumasi-Sunyani-Temale then Takoradi-Hal-Asini or Elubo.

A Call to Ethical Patriotism

Let us love Ghana ethically. Let us contribute selflessly. Let us bail our people out of poverty after we’ve had enough of ours from political rewards.

Ghana can make it — not someday, but soon. Let the nation rise and Make Ghana Great Again, not just in wealth, but with competent leadership, ethical governance and visionary action.

Ghana will rise and rise. God Bless Ghana.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.