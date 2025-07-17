Fuel cut: Call for shutdown of depots at Jubilee House, Osu Castle senseless — Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has lashed out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its criticism of the removal of fuel allowances for political appointees.

President Mahama, on Tuesday, July 15, directed an immediate end to the payment of fuel allowances and allocations for all political appointees.

The directive, according to a statement signed by Kwakye Ofosu, forms part of efforts to cut wasteful spending and redirect public funds to critical sectors of the economy.

However, in a reaction, Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, challenged the President to shut down the fuel depots at the Osu Castle and Jubilee House as a demonstration of genuine commitment to the directive.

“I’m challenging them to close down the fuel depot at the Castle. That’s real commitment because if that happens, it means they are no longer going to take fuel for free,” Mr Awuku said.

But speaking to the media on Thursday, July 17, Kwakye Ofosu described the call as illogical, insisting that not all appointees draw fuel from the depots, which he claimed are even dysfunctional.

“Does that claim make sense to you? So all the government officials in Ghana come to Jubilee House for fuel? Is that what they’re saying? The minister who stays in Tamale or the one in the Ashanti Region—do they all come to Jubilee House every morning to draw fuel?” he asked.

“The claim does not make sense. It is not properly thought through. Let me say that the fuel station here actually does not function. It is not functional. So nobody can go there to draw fuel,” he stressed.