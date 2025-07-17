You’re inviting incinerate danger on yourself — FIC warns money launderers

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has warned individuals and groups engaged in money laundering activities, describing their actions as a ticking time bomb that could bring dire consequences upon themselves.

According to the FIC, Ghana’s robust anti-money laundering systems, coupled with improved intelligence collaborations with local and foreign agencies, mean there is little room for financial crimes to go undetected.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the FIC and GIABA’s National Correspondent in Ghana, Albert Kojo Twum Boafo, made this known during the opening of a two-day seminar organised by GIABA for ECOWAS Resident Representatives in Accra on Thursday, July 17.

“My advice to those who want to deal in illicit money is this: please don’t, because you are inviting incinerate danger on yourself, and you should think twice about it,” he cautioned.

He emphasised that the FIC, working with agencies such as the FBI, MI5, and national security bodies, now can trace financial transactions in real-time and freeze assets linked to suspicious activities.

“We now have the ability, at the press of a keyboard, to find out what you are doing, how you established the bank account, and what you do with it. If you engage in money laundering, we will catch you,” Mr. Twum Boafo stated.

The two-day seminar seeks to strengthen GIABA’s mandate by leveraging the political and institutional influence of the ECOWAS envoys in their respective countries.