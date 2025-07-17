Gov't commits to “Nkoko Nkit-Inkiti” project to boost local poultry industry, cut imports — Dumelo

The Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has announced that the government is set to invest significantly in the “Nkoko Nkit-Inkiti” project as part of a national strategy to reduce Ghana’s heavy dependence on imported poultry products, particularly chicken and eggs.

Addressing the media during the 5th edition of Ghana Poultry Day, organised by the Agrichouse Foundation, Dumelo highlighted the urgent need for Ghana to take bold steps to become self-sufficient in poultry production.

He explained that the “Nkoko Nkit-Inkiti” initiative is designed to revamp and modernise the local poultry value chain by focusing on hatcheries, feed production, processing facilities, and distribution networks.

“The government is determined to reduce the huge sums we spend annually on poultry imports,” Dumelo stated. “Through the ‘Nkoko Nkit-Inkiti’ initiative, we will empower 50,000 anchor farmers by supplying each of them with 80,000 day-old chicks. This will have a ripple effect on at least 55,000 households across the country.”

He further explained that with the right investment and robust policy backing, Ghana can make significant progress toward becoming self-sufficient in poultry production within a few years. According to Dumelo, the poultry industry holds immense potential not only to boost food security but also to generate thousands of jobs and stimulate the rural economy.

“Our aim is clear. We want to eliminate poultry imports in the near future. We want to create opportunities for our local farmers, provide support for young agripreneurs, and ultimately retain the billions of cedis we spend on imports right here in Ghana,” he added.

The project, he said, also aligns with the broader agricultural transformation agenda being championed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, under initiatives such as “Feed Ghana,” which targets enhancing food production and processing capabilities across all regions.

Hon. Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, Member of Parliament for Pru East Constituency, echoed Dumelo’s sentiments and stressed the importance of a dedicated national focus on poultry as part of the government’s broader agricultural goals. He said the “Feed Ghana” programme will prioritise poultry and livestock as strategic sectors for youth employment, rural development, and import substitution.

“This is not just about feeding the nation. It’s about jobs for our youth, economic transformation, and long-term national sustainability,” Boam noted. “We have fertile land, we have the manpower, and with the right policy direction like we are seeing today, Ghana’s poultry industry will thrive.”

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrichouse Foundation, underscored the pressing need for government to prioritise agriculture, particularly poultry and livestock farming, as a key driver of youth employment and economic development.

“It’s time we moved beyond talk and focused on real investment in the poultry sector,” Akosa stressed. “With the right support, this industry can absorb thousands of unemployed youth, feed the nation, and boost our GDP.”

Akosa called for increased collaboration between the government, private sector players, development partners, and agricultural institutions to strengthen the poultry value chain. She further urged financial institutions to develop more accessible financing models for small-scale poultry farmers, whom she described as the backbone of the industry.

During the event, Agrihouse Foundation distributed 5,000 to some Senior High schools and individuals, including farmers who were present.

Agrichouse Foundation, which has been at the forefront of advocating for innovation and youth involvement in agriculture, used the Ghana Poultry Day celebration to showcase success stories, highlight challenges, and provide a platform for knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

Participants at the event commended the government’s renewed focus on poultry and expressed optimism that initiatives like “Nkoko Nkit-Inkiti” could mark a turning point for Ghana’s agricultural future. They also encouraged the government to implement strict monitoring mechanisms to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the rollout of the programme.