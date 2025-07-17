Ablekuma North rerun: UN Peace Ambassador condemns attack on Hawa Koomson

The United Nations Peace Ambassador to Ghana and Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Ambassador Bishop Dr. Sam Owusu, has strongly condemned the violent attack on former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, during the recent parliamentary rerun in Ablekuma North.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Peace Ambassador, who also serves as the Founder and Head Pastor of Potterville Church, described the incident as a threat to Ghana’s democratic integrity and urged civil society groups to publicly denounce such acts of political violence.

“What happened to the former lawmaker Hon. Hawa Koomson was very unfortunate and must be condemned by all because it could dent the image of our country’s enviable democratic credentials,” he said.

He called on the authorities to swiftly investigate the attack and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“I am using your medium to call on authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the attacks are brought to book to serve as a deterrent,” the Peace Advocate emphasised.

However, Ambassador Dr. Sam Owusu also raised concerns about Hawa Koomson’s conduct at the polling station, questioning her decision to carry pepper spray during the exercise.

“Why did Hon. Hawa Koomson carry pepper spray on her while visiting the polling station? She must also be blamed for the attacks on her. But in all, these attacks should not be entertained,” he stated.

The former Awutu Senya East MP was captured in viral video footage using pepper spray to defend herself during the chaos at St. Peter’s Methodist Church polling station, where she was allegedly attacked by a group of young men.

The parliamentary rerun ended with Awurabena Aubyn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing a historic victory over Akua Afriyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—marking the first time the NDC has won the seat in Ablekuma North.