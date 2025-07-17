Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, fondly known as King Zuba, has revealed that the government will require 150 million cedis to finish the Kumasi Krofrom Market as promised by President John Mahama.

"We will need close to Ghc150 million to fully complete the Krofrom Market as promised by President John Mahama," King Zuba emphasized.

The promising Kumasi Mayor made these confirmations in an interview following the President's promise to complete various stalled projects in the Ashanti Region, which includes the abandoned Krofrom Market.

Speaking to Newsmen in Kumasi on Thursday, July 17, 2015, he noted that the President is dedicated to accomplishing the market by the end of 2026.

"We're doing everything to begin the reconstruction of the abandoned Krofrom Market and promise it will be ready by the end of December 2026," Zuba stated.

This time, he said, the project would be entirely funded by the government rather than being outsourced, as the previous administration did.

Zuba believes the government taking full control over the project will fast-track its completion.