ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 17 Jul 2025 Regional News

We need close to GHS150 million to complete Krofrom Market - KMA Boss Zuba

By Bismark Appiah Kubi II Contributor
We need close to GHS150 million to complete Krofrom Market - KMA Boss Zuba

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, fondly known as King Zuba, has revealed that the government will require 150 million cedis to finish the Kumasi Krofrom Market as promised by President John Mahama.

"We will need close to Ghc150 million to fully complete the Krofrom Market as promised by President John Mahama," King Zuba emphasized.

The promising Kumasi Mayor made these confirmations in an interview following the President's promise to complete various stalled projects in the Ashanti Region, which includes the abandoned Krofrom Market.

Speaking to Newsmen in Kumasi on Thursday, July 17, 2015, he noted that the President is dedicated to accomplishing the market by the end of 2026.

"We're doing everything to begin the reconstruction of the abandoned Krofrom Market and promise it will be ready by the end of December 2026," Zuba stated.

This time, he said, the project would be entirely funded by the government rather than being outsourced, as the previous administration did.

Zuba believes the government taking full control over the project will fast-track its completion.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis Operationalize the reinstatement of PTAs with immediate effect — GES to schools

1 minute ago

Igbo King has abandoned idea of establishing kingdom in Ghana — Ablakwa Igbo King has abandoned idea of establishing kingdom in Ghana — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: 150 new excavators successfully under tracking — Lands Minister Galamsey fight: 150 new excavators successfully under tracking — Lands Minister ...

2 hours ago

Fake military officer, wife charged for defrauding lawyer of GHS192,000 Fake military officer, wife charged for defrauding lawyer of GHS192,000

2 hours ago

GES reinstates PTAs nationwide following presidential directive GES reinstates PTAs nationwide following presidential directive

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah introduces bill to block MDAs from spending funds without development plan Kojo Oppong Nkrumah introduces bill to block MDAs from spending funds without de...

5 hours ago

Nana Agradaa bail denied Amasaman High Court Judge explains why Nana Agradaa was denied bail pending appe...

5 hours ago

Jailed Agradaa's lawyer seeks transfer of Empress Gifty’s GH₵20 Million defamati...

5 hours ago

The collapsed mining pit at Akyem Wenchi Death toll rises to 11 in Akyem Wenchi Mining pit collapse as rescue efforts nte...

6 hours ago

President Mahama announces runway expansion for Prempeh International Airport President Mahama announces runway expansion for Prempeh International Airport

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line