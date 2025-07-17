OSP charges Mustapha Hamid, officials and firms over GHS280 million corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has levelled explosive charges of extortion and money laundering against seven individuals, including a former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and three companies, following what it describes as a brazen and systemic corruption ring within the petroleum regulatory body.

In a case that could rock Ghana’s petroleum governance structure, the accused are alleged to have masterminded a sprawling extortion scheme that siphoned over GHC280 million from petroleum transporters and oil marketing companies between 2022 and 2024. The illegal operation, the OSP says, was masked as official activity but had no legal basis.

Charged individuals include:



Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Former Chief Executive Officer of the NPA

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Former Chief Executive Officer of the NPA Jacob Kwamina Amuah – Coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the NPA and Managing Director of Propnest, Kel Logistics, and Kings Energy

Wendy Newman – NPA staff



Albert Ankrah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited

Albert Ankrah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited Isaac Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited

Bright Bediako-Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Limited

Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah – Director, Kings Energy Limited

The three implicated companies are:

Propnest Limited



Kel Logistics Limited

Kel Logistics Limited

Kings Energy Limited

According to the OSP, Abdul-Hamid, Amuah, and Newman were at the center of an unlawful scheme that extorted GHC280,516,127.19 from private sector players. The trio allegedly abused their official roles at the NPA, working hand-in-glove with directors of the three companies to facilitate the transfer and concealment of illicit funds.

“The extortion scheme had no lawful justification,” the OSP stated in court filings, warning that the operation represents “one of the most egregious abuses of public office in recent years.”

The accused have been arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra. The OSP says the prosecution marks a critical step in its ongoing campaign to dismantle entrenched corruption in key state institutions and restore public confidence in Ghana’s regulatory architecture.

The case is being closely watched as a litmus test of the Mahama administration’s commitment to its “Reset Agenda,” which promises to tackle corruption with renewed force and integrity.