France condemns reported atrocities against civilians in Syria’s Sweida

France has called for an immediate end to what it described as “abuses targeting civilians” in the Syrian city of Sweida, following reports of summary executions and other violations allegedly committed by government forces.

“The abuses targeting civilians, which we strongly condemn, must stop,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Paris also urged an “immediate cessation of clashes” and called on all sides to respect the ceasefire agreement currently in place.

Druze-Majority region in renewed violence

Government forces entered Sweida on Tuesday, officially to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire negotiated with Druze leaders following days of clashes with armed Bedouin groups. The violence, which erupted over unresolved land disputes and long-standing tensions, left more than 100 people dead.

Sweida, a mostly Druze province in southern Syria bordering Jordan, had largely remained on the sidelines of Syria's civil war. The Druze, a religious minority with distinct beliefs, have often sought to remain neutral in the broader conflict. However, recent instability has dragged the region back into violence.

According to the UK-basedSyrian Observatory for Human Rights, government troops and allied militias took part in what appeared to be retaliatory attacks in the city, including the “summary execution” of at least 21 Druze civilians.

Witnesses told local media that Syrian forces appeared to side with Bedouin tribes during a rampage through parts of Sweida, raising concerns about the government's role in what was supposed to be a peacekeeping deployment.

Fragile transition

Syria has been navigating a precarious transition since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, following nearly 14 years of conflict. Assad, who ruled Syria since 2000, was removed after sustained pressure from Islamist-led opposition forces and the eventual withdrawal of key foreign support, particularly from Russia.

Since then, a transitional government has struggled to assert control and rebuild institutions amid ongoing violence, sectarian divisions, and severe economic collapse. Sweida's unrest underscores the continued volatility in regions with competing tribal, ethnic, and political interests.

“France supports the efforts of the Syrian transitional authorities and the leaders of the Sweida region to restore dialogue,” the foreign ministry said. “We hope for a lasting agreement that strengthens Syria's unity, stability, and sovereignty, and ensures the safety of all Syrians.”

International engagement

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Syrian transitional leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris, urging him to protect all of Syria's religious and ethnic communities. The visit came amid growing concern over attacks on the Alawite and Druze populations, both of whom suffered targeted violence during the waning months of Assad's rule.

Later that month, the European Union moved to lift certain economic sanctions to support Syria's recovery efforts, while simultaneously imposing new measures against three militia groups and two of their leaders over alleged atrocities, mostly targeting Alawite civilians.

While France and the EU have expressed cautious support for Syria's transitional authorities, they remain deeply concerned about continuing violence and the role of armed non-state actors in destabilising post-war Syria.

The renewed fighting in Sweida, and the allegations of state involvement in civilian killings, risk undermining international efforts to promote reconciliation and reconstruction in the deeply fractured country.

(With newswires)