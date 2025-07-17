Safeguarding Our Democracy: The Urgent Need to End Election Violence and Partisan Security Recruitment

Ghana’s democratic journey over the past three decades has earned it a place of pride among nations on the African continent. With peaceful transitions of power and a stable political environment, the country has often been hailed as a beacon of democracy in West Africa. However, recent trends in electoral violence and the politicisation of national security threaten to undo this hard-earned reputation.

It is unfortunate that under the previous administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, very little was done to address the widespread political violence that marred several electoral processes. Numerous incidents of brutality, particularly during elections, were swept under the carpet without accountability or justice for the victims. Yet, as a country, we cannot continue to allow this culture of impunity to persist.

Political violence must not be normalised or tolerated in any form. Our democracy must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency or equalisation. The idea that violence by one party justifies violence by another is not only dangerous but also erodes the very foundations of our democratic system. We must, as a nation, collectively rise against this trend and demand peaceful, free, and fair elections.

One of the most alarming developments in recent years has been the recruitment of party loyalists, commonly referred to as "party boys" into National Security and other security agencies. This practice, rather than strengthening our national security, has weaponised it for partisan interests. These recruits are often used to intimidate voters, harass political opponents, and cause mayhem during elections, actions that are entirely at odds with the responsibilities of a professional security service.

National security should never be politicised. The safety and stability of the nation must be entrusted to individuals who are professionally trained, impartial, and committed to the national interest. The moment security becomes an arm of political violence, it ceases to be a guardian of peace and becomes a tool of oppression.

Moreover, the use of "macho men" or vigilantes to influence the outcome of elections by forcefully interfering with the will of the people is undemocratic and unacceptable. Such practices make a mockery of the electoral process and undermine the legitimacy of elected governments. True democracy rests on the free will of the people, not the coercion of a few thugs wielding brute force.

Ghana must do better. We must protect our democracy, not just in word, but in action. Electoral violence must be condemned by all, investigated thoroughly, and perpetrators brought to justice, regardless of their political affiliations. The politicisation of security institutions must stop, and all appointments and recruitments must be based on merit, professionalism, and national interest.

As we approach future elections, let us remember that the price of political conflict is too great as lives are lost, communities are torn apart, and national unity is threatened. Ghana deserves peace. Ghana deserves credible elections. Ghana deserves leaders who will uphold the tenets of democracy and protect its citizens, not intimidate them.

The time to act is now. Let us say no to violence and yes to peace. Let us choose democracy over chaos, and nation over party.

Ghanaians are watching!!!

FAB's Gist