Fighting Corruption and Galamsey: A Call to Bite the Bullet

Corruption and illegal mining, locally known as galamsey have proven to be herculean challenges for successive governments since the inception of the Fourth Republic. Despite countless promises, task forces, and anti-galamsey campaigns, both vices remain deeply rooted in our political, economic, and social systems. The time has come for any government serious about national transformation to bite the bullet and act decisively.

Corruption in Ghana is no longer a hidden act. It has become a visible, systemic issue that seeps into public procurement, payroll fraud, licensing, law enforcement, and even basic service delivery. Every Auditor General’s report reveals disturbing financial leakages, yet very few culprits are prosecuted. The state loses millions annually, while development stagnates.

This is not merely due to a lack of laws. Ghana has strong anti-corruption legislation and agencies including CHRAJ, EOCO, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor. The real issue lies in selective justice, political interference, and the lack of courage to confront corruption within one’s party or government. Until leaders are willing to confront allies and financiers when they fall foul of the law, the corruption fight will remain a hollow ritual.

Equally disturbing is the galamsey menace. What began as a survival activity for unemployed youth has mutated into an environmentally destructive, politically protected industry. Rivers that once sustained entire communities like the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra, have turned brown and toxic. Fertile lands have been transformed into barren pits, threatening food security and displacing local farmers.

Several anti-galamsey operations have been launched, but the results remain cosmetic. Many excavators are seized and mysteriously go missing. Arrested illegal miners are often released under suspicious circumstances. In some cases, politicians, chiefs, and security personnel are accused of facilitating or profiting from galamsey activities. It is no longer a matter of ignorance; it is a matter of impunity

If Ghana is to make meaningful progress, the leadership must be prepared to make difficult and unpopular decisions. Exercising political will must come without compromise. No one should be above the law. If fighting corruption and galamsey will cost votes or political alliances, so be it. National interest must override party interest.

Institutions mandated to fight corruption and protect the environment must be empowered, insulated from political control, and resourced adequately. Their leaders should be appointed based on competence and integrity, not partisanship. Only then can they investigate and prosecute without fear or favour.

The time for investigations without consequences must end. Citizens are demanding action, not just talk. Those found culpable, whether they are government officials, party financiers, traditional leaders, or security personnel must face justice publicly and decisively.

Equally important is the need to sever the dangerous ties between politics and galamsey. Political parties must stop using the proceeds of illegal mining to fund campaigns. Traditional authorities who allow illegal miners to destroy communal lands must be held accountable, just as security officers who look the other way or enable the destruction should be dismissed and prosecuted.

Finally, the public must be made active participants in the fight. Civic education, community monitoring, and digital platforms for reporting corruption and illegal mining activities can enhance accountability. Transparency must become a culture, not just a slogan.

To conclude, Ghana stands at a critical juncture. Corruption and galamsey are not mere administrative problems; they are national emergencies. They rob us of our future, poison our lands and waters, and hollow out the credibility of our democracy. Any government that truly wishes to build a better Ghana must be ready to sacrifice comfort, face resistance, and even lose popularity for the sake of justice and sustainability. It is time to bite the bullet, not with words, but with action.

Ghanaians are watching!!!

FAB's Gist