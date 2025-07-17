President Mahama orders audit of ongoing Boankra Inland project 

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the government's commitment to stabilizing the Ghanaian economy to create a more conducive environment for business operations.

Addressing chiefs and people of Asanteman in Kumasi during his thank-you tour of the Ashanti Region, President Mahama acknowledged the resilience of the region's business community. He noted that recent economic challenges had significantly affected business activities, particularly in Ashanti, where many are deeply engaged in commerce and entrepreneurship.

He stated that since assuming office in January this year, his administration had prioritized economic stabilization through strict cost-saving measures and the enforcement of fiscal discipline across all sectors.

“These measures have begun to yield results,” the President said, pointing to a rapid reduction in inflation and increased currency stability—factors that have helped restore investor confidence and improve the predictability of business operations.

A stable economy, he emphasized, was essential for boosting business growth and creating employment opportunities for the people of the Ashanti Region.

In line with this, President Mahama announced that he had instructed the Minister of Transport to conduct a full audit of the ongoing Boankra Inland Port project in the Ejisu Municipality. The findings, he said, would be submitted to Cabinet to guide decisions on the completion of the project.

The President also assured that his government remains committed to completing all ongoing infrastructure projects in the region, particularly road works currently underway in various parts of Ashanti.

“Our reset agenda goes beyond governance—it's about rebuilding a nation where hard work is rewarded, public trust is restored, and every citizen has a fair shot at success,” he stated.

He called on the people of the Ashanti Region to rise above political divisions, embrace unity, and work together to build a region where everyone can thrive.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, praised the President's vision and stated that the government was firmly focused on improving the living standards of residents in the region.

GNA