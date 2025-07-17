Trotro driver arrested after crashing into fence wall of Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence

A commercial minibus driver is in police custody after ramming his vehicle into a wall near the private residence of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Nima, Accra.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, sent shockwaves through the usually quiet neighborhood and prompted an immediate response from security personnel stationed in the area.

Though the exact circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation, eyewitnesses reported that the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle moments before the collision.

Fortunately, no injuries were recorded. However, the impact caused significant structural damage to the wall, raising fresh questions about traffic safety in the high-security enclave.

Police swiftly apprehended the driver at the scene. Investigators are working to determine whether reckless driving, mechanical failure, or other factors may have contributed to the crash.

Authorities have assured the public that full security protocols remain in place, and no threat was posed to the former president or his household.