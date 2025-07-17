ModernGhana logo
Kasoa robber arrested with stolen iPhone sentenced to 19 years

  Thu, 17 Jul 2025
Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court has convicted robbery suspect Kolie Samuel to 19 years' imprisonment.

The convict was arrested by the Central East Regional Police Command in an intelligence-led operation at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on July 10, 2025.

His arrest followed a robbery attack on a female victim at Millennium City.

On that fateful day, convict Kolie robbed his victim of her iPhone 16 Pro Max and a purse containing an unspecified amount of money.

Police traced his whereabouts to Ngleshie Amanfro, where he was arrested.

“A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of the victim's iPhone 16 Pro Max. Other items found in his possession included one Dell laptop, 2 Itel mobile phones, one Nokia phone, one Alcatel mobile phone, one Vodafone WiFi, two pairs of AirPods, one gold necklace, three wristwatches, one ladies' purse, one wallet containing a health insurance card bearing the name Kwapong Sahnan, and ten memory cards all believed to be proceeds of other robbery activities he may have embarked upon,” – according to police.

The suspect pleaded guilty when arraigned before the Ofaakor Circuit Court on charges of robbery and causing harm.

On July 15, the court convicted him to 14 years and 5 years' imprisonment respectively. However, his sentences will run concurrently.

