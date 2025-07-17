Ablekuma North rerun chaos: Calls for my removal the biggest joke of the day – Hanna Bisiw mocks Minority

Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund, Dr. Hanna Bisiw-Kotei, has brushed off calls by the Minority in Parliament demanding her removal from office, following her reaction to the violent incident that disrupted the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun.

The Minority had also called for the dismissal of Malik Basintale, Acting CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), citing what they described as “unacceptable conduct” unbecoming of state officials.

But Dr. Bisiw-Kotei, in a sharp rebuttal during an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, July 16, dismissed the demand as baseless and comical.

“Trust me, I think it is the biggest joke of the day. I laughed over the headline when I saw it. Nobody can force me to sympathise with Hawa Koomson. I am not a hypocrite who, by force, I have to sympathise with her,” she said.

Dr. Bisiw-Kotei insisted that her remarks had been twisted, asserting her unwavering commitment to her responsibilities within the party.

“I have not heard them at all. We are focused and working. There is a lot to put in place. I am sure Malik is also focused. I condemn violence, and nobody can ask me to sympathise with a woman who has put so many people to suffer. I am her direct victim,” she stated.

The Minority’s outrage followed reports that former Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson, was allegedly assaulted during voting at the St. Peter's Methodist Church polling station on Friday, July 11. The rerun itself was marred by scenes of chaos.

Adding fuel to the controversy was a Facebook post by Malik Basintale, who jokingly praised a man involved in the melee, dubbing him “Flying Python” and suggesting he be appointed to a fictitious “5K Airforce.”

The Minority argued that the actions and comments of both officials were deeply inappropriate, particularly for figures entrusted with championing youth and women’s empowerment. They accused the pair of undermining Ghana’s democratic institutions and demanded their immediate removal.

Despite the backlash, both Dr. Bisiw-Kotei and Mr. Basintale appear unshaken, signaling their intent to remain focused on their work amid the growing political storm.