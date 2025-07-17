Fake GoldBod taskforce ‘officers’ busted for extortion in Western Region

The Western Central Regional Police Command has cracked down on a two-man extortion syndicate who posed as operatives of the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce to prey on unsuspecting gold dealers.

The suspects, 40-year-old Foster Delord and 38-year-old Prince Worvi, were arrested after a formal complaint revealed that they had been making rounds across mining communities, impersonating government taskforce personnel to intimidate and extort money from traders. Both men allegedly claimed to be former military officers to bolster their credibility.

Their arrest led to the seizure of incriminating items, including a pair of handcuffs, a pepper spray canister, an electric shock device, a set of military-style uniforms, and a cash sum of GHS 500 believed to have been extorted.

The suspects were quickly arraigned before the Tarkwa Circuit Court and have since been remanded into police custody as investigations widen.

Authorities believe the duo may be linked to a broader network of fraudsters exploiting the mining sector under the guise of officialdom.

The Regional Police Command has urged the public, especially those in the mining industry, to remain vigilant and demand proper identification from anyone claiming to represent state institutions. Officials emphasized that legitimate taskforce operations are always accompanied by clear documentation and formal introductions.

The police have assured the public of a full probe to dismantle any criminal operations undermining trust in regulatory agencies.