Fuel allowance cut: Appointees will now get fuel only for official duties — Sukparu

Headlines Deputy Minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed A. Sukparu
WED, 16 JUL 2025
Deputy Minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed A. Sukparu

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West and Deputy Minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed A. Sukparu, has clarified the cancellation of fuel allowances for political appointees.

According to him, under the new directive, appointees who previously received fuel for personal use will now be entitled to it only when performing official duties.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, July 16, Mr Sukparu said the move aims to reduce unnecessary government spending.

“It is basically telling us that if you are not going out for official duty—for instance, as a minister, if you are not traveling to Northern Ghana, Kumasi, or touring Greater Accra to monitor projects, you are not entitled to be given fuel.

“But once you are going to monitor projects in Kumasi, Takoradi, or even within Greater Accra, that is an official duty, and fuel will be provided as part of operational costs. It will not be like the usual weekly fuel allowances people used to get,” he explained.

The measure, announced in a statement signed by Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, forms part of efforts to cut wasteful expenditure and redirect funds to critical sectors.

It follows earlier measures such as downsizing government staff and cancelling satellite TV subscriptions for state institutions.

The directive, however, has been criticised by the NPP, with Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing it as a scam and a misleading public relations stunt.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

