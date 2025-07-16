PIAA signs MoU with GETFUND, GES and NSA on school farms presidential initiative

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Directorate for Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA) has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Service Authority (NSA) to implement the School Farms Presidential Initiative in Senior High Schools.

The signing, which took place on June 19, 2025, marks a major milestone in Ghana’s drive to revolutionize agricultural education and ensure food security through youth participation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview following the signing ceremony, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director for PIAA at the Office of the President, described the MoU as a game-changer for food production and distribution among schools in Ghana.

“This agreement is the foundation for one of the most transformative initiatives undertaken by the H.E. President John Dramani Mahama-led administration. We are bringing practical food crop and livestock production directly into our senior high schools, creating a future generation of agri-entrepreneurs with the skills and the mindset to lead Ghana’s agricultural transformation,” Dr. Otokunor said.

Dr. Otokunor described the initiative as an offshoot of Feed Ghana Programme launched by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and a national turning point for practical agricultural learning and youth empowerment.

“We are not just launching another programme, we are reimagining agriculture as a viable, tech-driven and profitable future for our youth.

"The School Farm Presidential Initiative is structured to train students in practical, hands-on farming and agribusiness right from their classrooms to the fields.

“Under the initiative, over 700 schools across the country will be onboarded, engaging more than 80,000 students and cultivating over 6,000 acres of farmland. Students will be involved in hands-on farming activities focused on staple crops such as maize, cowpea, and vegetables while also receiving training in sustainable farming and agribusiness management," he added.

He reiterated that the implementation of the programme will be guided by a detailed roadmap, developed by a Joint Implementation Committee made up of the respective partners.

A Project Implementation Unit (PIU) is being formed with support from collaborating Ministries such as Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Ministry Fisheries and Aquaculture, and the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftancy and Religious Affairs. The committee shall coordinate the implementation activities, monitor progress, and ensure the realization of measurable outcomes.