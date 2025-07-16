Gender Minister Inaugurates new boards to tackle human trafficking, regulate child asdoption in Ghana

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has inaugurated two critical bodies, the Human Trafficking Management Board and the Central Adoption Board, marking a renewed national commitment to protecting vulnerable populations, especially women and children, in Ghana.

At the official inauguration ceremony held in Accra, Hon. Lartey underscored the urgent need for a coordinated national response to the growing threat of human trafficking, describing it as one of the gravest human rights violations of the 21st century.

She noted that millions of people around the world, particularly women and children, fall victim to various forms of trafficking and exploitation, with Ghana unfortunately serving as a source, transit, and destination country for such illicit activity.

“Human trafficking has become a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights,” the Minister stated. “The victims are often people who are desperate for better opportunities, and they end up being exploited through deceit, force or coercion.”

Hon. Lartey explained that the Human Trafficking Act 694, 2005, clearly defines human trafficking as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons by means of threat, force, coercion, abduction, fraud or deception, for the purposes of exploitation. She stressed that the newly inaugurated Human Trafficking Management Board would serve as the engine of Ghana’s fight against this crisis.

The Board, composed of experts and representatives from various agencies, will be responsible for formulating and advising on policy, providing guidance to the Ministry, supporting investigations and prosecutions, and making recommendations for a comprehensive National Plan of Action against Human Trafficking. It will also be tasked with tracking Ghana’s progress and ensuring effective implementation of anti-trafficking strategies.

Hon. Lartey lauded the efforts of the previous Board, whose work had led to notable improvements in Ghana’s international standing particularly in the United States Department of State’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. However, she challenged the newly constituted Board to aim higher.

“Ghana has made significant strides in recent years,” she said. “But our target should be Tier 1. We can only get there through strategic partnerships, coordination and sustained effort. No single agency can do this alone. We need collective action.”

The Minister also used the occasion to inaugurate the Central Adoption Board, which she described as a crucial mechanism for safeguarding children’s welfare in Ghana. She emphasized that all adoptions in Ghana must be governed by transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to legal and ethical standards.

“Adoption should never be a means for exploitation,” Hon. Lartey declared. “The Central Adoption Board will ensure that adoption processes in Ghana reflect international best practices and uphold the rights and dignity of every child.”

Delivering an address on behalf of the newly sworn-in Human Trafficking Management Board, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director general of Criminal Investigation Department expressed gratitude to H.E. John Dramani Mahama for nominating them to serve on the Board.

“We are grateful to His Excellency John Mahama for entrusting us with this national responsibility,” COP Donkor said. “We accept the challenge with humility and resolve. Our mission is clear to support the Ministry to work tirelessly and collaboratively to eliminate human trafficking in Ghana.”

She stressed that human trafficking remains a major burden on the country and must be confronted with decisive action.

“Children and adults are being trafficked across our borders and even within communities,” she noted. “It is time we moved beyond rhetoric to real, impactful action. We pledge to be proactive, strategic, and committed in our efforts.”

Representing the Central Adoption Board, Mr. Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child Rights International, also offered remarks. He assured the Minister that members of the Board are ready to serve mother Ghana with dedication and vigilance, placing the welfare of the child at the center of all decisions.

“We are here to serve,” Appiah said. “We will ensure that all adoption processes are legal, ethical and aligned with the best interests of the child. We are ready to support the Ministry in promoting child protection and ensuring that no child is placed in harm’s way due to weak oversight or flawed procedures.”