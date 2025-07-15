Fire guts wooden structures at Madina ritz junction

A fierce fire erupted at Madina Ritz Junction in Accra on Tuesday, July 15, destroying several wooden structures and prompting an intense response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the GNFS confirmed that fire engines from the Madina, Legon, and Abelemkpe stations were swiftly dispatched to the scene to combat the raging inferno.

“Rigorous firefighting operations are currently underway,” the Service announced, as teams worked relentlessly to contain the flames and prevent further destruction.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, and officials have not reported any casualties as of yet. The area, made up of tightly packed wooden kiosks and makeshift homes, presents a significant challenge due to the fire’s rapid spread and the materials’ flammability.

“Trust your gallant firefighters to swiftly work hard to bring the situation under control,” the GNFS assured in its update, urging residents and onlookers to stay clear of the area for their safety.

The situation remains tense as emergency personnel continue to battle the fire into the night. Authorities are expected to conduct a full assessment once the flames are fully extinguished.