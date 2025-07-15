ModernGhana logo
Change best farmers' award style to transform agricultural sector – Dr. Stephen Takyi advises gov’t

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Agriculture Dr. Stephen Takyi
TUE, 15 JUL 2025
Dr. Stephen Takyi

A Planning Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi, has urged the government to reconsider its approach to rewarding outstanding farmers in Ghana, advocating for a shift from material prizes to strategic support that enhances productivity.

Dr. Takyi argued that the current tradition of awarding houses and vehicles to best-performing farmers is largely symbolic and does little to address the deeper challenges of food insecurity in the country.

“These rewards may feel good in the short term, but they don’t equip the farmer to produce more food or increase national supply,” he said.

He proposed that the government instead provide award-winning farmers with tools and resources that directly impact their work, such as access to improved technology, farm inputs, and affordable credit. This, he believes, would help farmers expand their operations and adopt modern practices that boost yields.

“Providing financial and technical assistance to best-performing farmers will enable them to grow their farms, adopt new methods, and even create employment opportunities for others,” Dr. Takyi noted.

Speaking on Otec FM’s morning show Nyansapo, hosted by Kwaku Owusu Boateng on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Dr. Takyi emphasized that a more targeted support system could stimulate rural development and help stabilize Ghana’s agricultural sector.

He warned that failing to align reward schemes with the realities of modern farming could deepen the country’s dependence on food imports and compromise long-term food sovereignty.

“We need to invest in the people who feed us, not with buildings, but with tools to feed the nation,” Dr. Takyi emphasized, urging the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to review and realign its awards policy with national development priorities.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

